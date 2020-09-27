DMP to fire 26 cops found positive in drug test





DMP Commissioner Md Shaifqul Islam said this after inaugurating the deputy commissioner's office of traffic police at Mirpur Section-10 on Saturday.

"We believe this action against the police personnel will deliver a clear message to others as no one will be spared. Many people returned to the right path of life after the DMP had taken such initiatives," the DMP commissioner said. The authorities are directly filing cases against the police personnel and arresting them for their involvement in drug use and helping drug traders, Shaifqul Islam added.

The 26 police personnel include a traffic sergeant, four sub-inspectors, three assistant sub-inspectors, a nayek and 17 constables.









They are from different divisions of DMP and went under dope tests in the last two months, sources in the DMP said.

Monirul Islam, DMP Additional Commissioner (CTTC), Mir Rezaul Alam, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), AKM Hafeez Akter, Additional Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) and other senior officials were present in the programme.



