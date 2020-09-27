AL’s Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls





His nearest contestant BNP's Habibur Rahman Habib got 5,576 votes and Jatiya Party candidate Md Rezaul Karim got 3,074 votes and 1029 votes were canceled.

The by-election to Pabna-4 constituency held on Saturday amid low turnout of voters and boycott by the BNP candidate.

The voting began at 9:00am and continued till 5:00pm without any break.

Three candidates, Nuruzzaman Biswash from Awami League, Habibur Rahman Habib from BNP and Rezaul Karim from Jatiya Party-took part in the by-polls.

BNP candidate Habibur Rahman boycotted the by-election around 12:00pm, bringing allegation of irregularities against the ruling party and administration.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in

Shahpur village in Ishwardi upazila, he also demanded a fresh and fair election.

The parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of AL lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif Dilu on April 2.

















