AL’s Nuruzzaman wins Pabna-4 by-polls
PABNA, Sept 26: Awami League candidate Nuruzzaman Biswas has won the Pabna-4 by-election begging 115,306 votes.
His nearest contestant BNP's Habibur Rahman Habib got 5,576 votes and Jatiya Party candidate Md Rezaul Karim got 3,074 votes and 1029 votes were canceled.
The by-election to Pabna-4 constituency held on Saturday amid low turnout of voters and boycott by the BNP candidate.
The voting began at 9:00am and continued till 5:00pm without any break.
Three candidates, Nuruzzaman Biswash from Awami League, Habibur Rahman Habib from BNP and Rezaul Karim from Jatiya Party-took part in the by-polls.
BNP candidate Habibur Rahman boycotted the by-election around 12:00pm, bringing allegation of irregularities against the ruling party and administration.
Addressing a press conference at his residence in
Shahpur village in Ishwardi upazila, he also demanded a fresh and fair election.
The parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of AL lawmaker Shamsur Rahman Sherif Dilu on April 2.