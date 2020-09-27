Video
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:34 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Front Page

Housewife raped in city

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Members of Rapid Action Battalion arrested two people in connection with the rape of a woman in the capital's Monipur under Mirpur Police Station on Friday night.
The arrestees are Md Monowar Hossain Sojib (43) and his associate Mashnu Ara Begum Shilpi (40), said a press release of Rab-2.
On September 15, the victim's husband was admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital and doctors there informed the victim that he needed O-positive blood for a surgery, Rab said in their release.
"As the victim went to
the blood bank, Monowar, who was in front of the blood bank, assured the victim of providing blood and took her to the third floor of Shifa Vila at Monipur in Mirpur, where he raped her with the help of Mashnu Ara," it said.
The victim did not disclose the matter immediately as she was threatened, Rab said.
Later on September 24, the rapist called the victim's husband cell phone and said he had managed blood and asked him to send his wife to the same place, the release said.
The victim then told her husband what had happened and they informed law enforcers.
Rab said the accused confessed to their involvement in the rape.   Agencies


« PreviousNext »

