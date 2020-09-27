Housewife raped in city





The arrestees are Md Monowar Hossain Sojib (43) and his associate Mashnu Ara Begum Shilpi (40), said a press release of Rab-2.

On September 15, the victim's husband was admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital and doctors there informed the victim that he needed O-positive blood for a surgery, Rab said in their release.

"As the victim went to

the blood bank, Monowar, who was in front of the blood bank, assured the victim of providing blood and took her to the third floor of Shifa Vila at Monipur in Mirpur, where he raped her with the help of Mashnu Ara," it said.

The victim did not disclose the matter immediately as she was threatened, Rab said.

Later on September 24, the rapist called the victim's husband cell phone and said he had managed blood and asked him to send his wife to the same place, the release said.

The victim then told her husband what had happened and they informed law enforcers.

Rab said the accused confessed to their involvement in the rape. Agencies















