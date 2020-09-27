

Main accused Mizan put on 7-day remand

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Rajib Hassan sent the juvenile criminal gang member, Mizan Rahman Chowdhury to police custody for interrogation, Additional Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul told the daily Observer.

Savar Police Sub Inspector Nirmul Kumar Das, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced MIzan before the court with a prayer for ten-day remand for interrogation.

On Friday Mizan's father Abdur Rahman Chowdhury, 60, and mother Najmunnahar Siddiqa, 50, were also placed on a two-day police custody. They are being interrogated by police.

Earlier, Mizan was arrested from a house near a brickfield at Rajfulbaria under Savar Police Station.

Two blood stained knives were seized from his possession during the arrest.

Arrested Mizan, member of a teenage gang, is a resident of Bank Colony area in Savar.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mizan's parents from village Charigram in Manikganj district on Thursday midnight.

They are the accused No 2 and No 3 respectively in Nila Roy murder case. They lived in a house at A-74/2 Bank Colony under Ward No. 4 in Savar Municipality.

With the arrest of Mizanur, all the accused in the murder case have so far been arrested.

At about 8:30pm on September 20, Nila Roy, 14, a 10th grader in the area and daughter of Narayan Roy, was hacked allegedly by stalker Mizan in the Bank Colony area when she was going to a doctor along with her brother on a rickshaw.

Locals rescued Nila and took her to Enam Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.









Nila's family claimed that Mizan killed Nila after she refused his amorous advances.

On the following day, Nila's father filed a murder case with Savar Model Police Station accusing four persons including Mizan, his father Abdur Rahman Chowdhury and mother Najmunnahar Siddiqa.



The main accused in Nila Roy murder case, Mizanur, was placed on a seven-day remand by a Dhaka court on Saturday.Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Rajib Hassan sent the juvenile criminal gang member, Mizan Rahman Chowdhury to police custody for interrogation, Additional Public Prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul told the daily Observer.Savar Police Sub Inspector Nirmul Kumar Das, also the Investigation Officer of the case, produced MIzan before the court with a prayer for ten-day remand for interrogation.On Friday Mizan's father Abdur Rahman Chowdhury, 60, and mother Najmunnahar Siddiqa, 50, were also placed on a two-day police custody. They are being interrogated by police.Earlier, Mizan was arrested from a house near a brickfield at Rajfulbaria under Savar Police Station.Two blood stained knives were seized from his possession during the arrest.Arrested Mizan, member of a teenage gang, is a resident of Bank Colony area in Savar.Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Mizan's parents from village Charigram in Manikganj district on Thursday midnight.They are the accused No 2 and No 3 respectively in Nila Roy murder case. They lived in a house at A-74/2 Bank Colony under Ward No. 4 in Savar Municipality.With the arrest of Mizanur, all the accused in the murder case have so far been arrested.At about 8:30pm on September 20, Nila Roy, 14, a 10th grader in the area and daughter of Narayan Roy, was hacked allegedly by stalker Mizan in the Bank Colony area when she was going to a doctor along with her brother on a rickshaw.Locals rescued Nila and took her to Enam Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.Nila's family claimed that Mizan killed Nila after she refused his amorous advances.On the following day, Nila's father filed a murder case with Savar Model Police Station accusing four persons including Mizan, his father Abdur Rahman Chowdhury and mother Najmunnahar Siddiqa.