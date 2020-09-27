Video
Sunday, 27 September, 2020
World Tourism Day today

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent

Today (Sunday) is the World Tourism Day. The day will be celebrated in Bangladesh along with the other countries across the world with the theme of "Tourism for Rural Development" for promoting the tourism sector.
Marking 40th World Tourism Day-2020, Bangladesh government as well as Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation (BPC), the state owned body for tourism, has taken various programmes to observe the day in festive mood amid the global novel coronavirus pandemic.
To this end, BPC, a body under the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry, will observe the day in countrywide elaborate programmes. It has chalked out day long programmes in a limited scale due to Covid 19 transmission, a press release said.


