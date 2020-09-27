Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:33 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Back Page

Bollywood drugs scandal: 3 leading actresses grilled

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Bollywood drugs scandal: 3 leading actresses grilled

Bollywood drugs scandal: 3 leading actresses grilled

Three Bollywood stars - Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan - were grilled by India's narcotics control authority in Mumbai on Saturday, in a drugs probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
While Deepika was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau at a guest house in Mumbai's Colaba area for a good six hours, Shraddha and Sara were questioned separately by the sleuths at the agency's Ballard Estate office.
"All of them were questioned on the contents of WhatsApp chats retrieved from the mobile phone of Sushant's actress-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, which indicated they used drugs," an official told UNB.
"Though Shraddha and Sara have denied consuming drugs, they claimed to have seen umpteen times Sushant taking drugs in his vanity van and during shooting breaks," he said.




Apart from the three actors, Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash was also grilled on Saturday, for the second day in a row. "On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh was questioned and she had also denied taking drugs during questioning," the official added.
A day before, leading Bollywood celebrity designer Simone Khambatta was also grilled in the case that has captivated and polarised India in recent months.
The Narcotics Control Bureau, in fact, widened its probe into the drugs scandal after WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea's mobile phone apparently revealed that at least 20 Bollywood celebrities procured banned substances like cannabis, weed and hash from dealers with links to foreign countries.
Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Karan Johar has released a  statement in which he again clarified that no narcotic substances were consumed at the party he had hosted in 2019, which was attended by a number of big names from Bollywood. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 9, following days of questioning, in connection with the death of 34-year-old Sushant Singh, whose body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his Mumbai flat on June 14.   -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bollywood drugs scandal: 3 leading actresses grilled
The six of nine accused of raping a woman
98 more made additional secretaries
Implement Teesta Project with help of China: Int’l Farakka body
WHO warns 2m virus deaths possible as Europe clamps down
Flood leaves 60,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Police boast on body count, BGB seizes Yaba pills
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies of Covid-19


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft