Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:33 PM
98 more made additional secretaries

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Staff Correspondent

As many as 98 joint secretaries have been promoted to the rank of additional secretary. The Public Administration Ministry on Saturday issued two separate notifications in this regard.
With the elevation, the number of additional secretaries has been raised to 611 against only 130 regular posts. As a result, most of the newly promoted additional secretaries will have to work in the same office (as insito) where they were working before promotion.
Of the promoted officials, 97 new additional secretaries have been working in the country while Md Mehedi Hasan is working as economic minister at Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC in the US. In September this year, the government promoted 23 officials of the economic cadre, which was merged with the admin cadre from September1, as additional secretary.




In October last year, the government also promoted 158 joint secretaries to the rank of additional secretary.


