Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:33 PM
Implement Teesta Project with help of China: Int’l Farakka body

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The International Farakka Committee (IFC), which campaigns for parity in water-sharing of transboundary rivers between India and Bangladesh, has welcomed the government's move to implement a Chinese-funded project for theTeesta River, that if completed promises to remove the dependence on upstream India for its fair share of the waters.
In a statement on Saturday, it said the Taka 80 billion comprehensive project demonstration will not only mitigate the annual flood and erosion damages, but also ensure the overall socio-economic development of the people of Bangladesh's Northwestern region.
"The project stands for sustainable development along the 102 kilometre length of the river from the Teesta Barrage at Dalia of Nilphamari district to its outfall in the Brahmaputra via Mohipur and Kaunia," it said, referring to the route taken by the Teesta upon entry into Bangladesh.
IFC leaders urged the government, through their statement, to approve and implement the present Teesta Project and at the same time include the original Teesta Basin under its coverage to ensure overall development of the Northwestern region of the country. They said the Teesta in Bangladesh has practically turned into a dead river because of excessive siltation after being deprived of its natural flow for decades.
The absence of flow causes damage to the environment and sufferings to the life of the people.
Drought in the drought-prone Teesta Basin takes a devastating turn. People can cross the river on foot during the dry season.
In the wet season the entire flow of the river is released through the sluice gates of the Gajal Doba Barrage in India.




The river cannot carry this excess load of water due to lack of depth. As a result it causes devastating floods and river erosion almost the entire year.   -UNB


