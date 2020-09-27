Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:33 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Back Page

WHO warns 2m virus deaths possible as Europe clamps down

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

GENEVA, Sept 26: The World Health Organization warned on Friday that coronavirus deaths could more than double to two million if infection-fighting measures are not kept up, as Europe tightened the screws faced with mounting cases and the US crossed another bleak milestone.
Global deaths had reached 985,707 from more than 32.3 million cases. The hardest-hit US crossed seven million cases -- more than a fifth of the global total despite accounting for only four percent of the world population.
"One million is a terrible number and we need to reflect on that before we start considering a second million," the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan told reporters when asked how much higher deaths could mount.
But he added: "Are we prepared collectively to do what it takes to avoid that number? "If we don't take those actions... yes, we will be looking at that number and sadly much higher."
The WHO warning came as Spanish officials expanded a lockdown in and around Madrid on Friday to cover one million people. Madrid's health authority said new rules largely banning tens of thousands from leaving their districts -- in addition to the 850,000 already living under similar restrictions -- would be enforced from Monday.
Across Europe, new spikes were springing up, with Poland and France the latest to register record figures. France's daily cases soared past 16,000 for the first time in a stark indicator of the virus's resurgence, and the French government faced protests from the hospitality industry as it prepares tough new restrictions.
Across the Channel, British authorities announced restrictions now extending to one-quarter of the country's population, while two supermarket chains said they were rationing purchases of certain goods to clamp down on panic buying.
Moscow ordered vulnerable residents to avoid infection by staying at home, while Israel ratcheted up its lockdown by stopping people from taking flights out of the country.
And in Brazil, the coronavirus fallout for Rio de Janeiro's world-famous carnival grew as organisers postponed street parties in February indefinitely, a day after the official parades were scrapped.
Australia's prime minister urged any nation that develops a vaccine to share it with the world. Moscow, meanwhile, ordered vulnerable residents of the Russian capital to avoid infection by staying at home, while Israel tightened its lockdown by stopping people from taking flights out of the country.
France reported record figures -- daily cases soared past 16,000 for the first time on Thursday. But moves by the authorities to contain the virus are not popular with many because of their painful economic toll.




Marseille bar and restaurant owners gathered outside the city's commercial courthouse to demonstrate against forced closures starting Sunday evening. "Today, I get zero euros, zero euros," said Sam, a nightclub manager. "I have (to pay) rent because I'm not lucky enough to be a landlord."   -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bollywood drugs scandal: 3 leading actresses grilled
The six of nine accused of raping a woman
98 more made additional secretaries
Implement Teesta Project with help of China: Int’l Farakka body
WHO warns 2m virus deaths possible as Europe clamps down
Flood leaves 60,000 people marooned in Kurigram
Police boast on body count, BGB seizes Yaba pills
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies of Covid-19


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft