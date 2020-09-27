Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:32 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home City News

‘Amend law to end big tobacco’s ill moves and CSR manipulation'

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

With a view to continuing the death trade amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, tobacco companies have resorted to a series of cunning tactics including intense lobbying campaigns, grants, corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, spread of misinformation and other tactics.
Hasan Shahriar, head of Tobacco Control Project, PROGGA, has presented these issues in a webinar titled "Covid-19 and Tobacco Industry", organized by PROGGA, with support from Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (CTFK) on Saturday.
According to the observations of PROGGA, a research and advocacy organization, two multinational tobacco companies were able to secure special permission from the Ministry of Industries amid this ongoing pandemic to continue cigarette production, marketing and leaf procurement by projecting cigarette as an essential item, while the World Health Organization (WHO) has been warning that tobacco products help spread corona infection and worsen subsequent illness. 
As a part of carefully crafted CSR ploys, the companies have been distributing personal protective equipments among law-enforcing agencies and field administration officials, arranging and participating in Facebook Live Talk Shows to promote brand image, and spreading misinformation such as smokers enjoy better protection against coronavirus infection due to tobacco addiction.
Vaping traders have become particularly desperate in recent times, aggressively targeting the youth.
Campaigns after campaigns are being launched everyday on social media platforms to spread utter lies and misinformation and to get the youth into vaping.
Anti-Tobacco activists speaking in the programme said, CSR programmes create scope for unnecessary interactions between tobacco companies and government officials and policymakers.
Tobacco companies take full advantage of this and interfere in the adoption and implementation of tobacco control measures.
They call for an immediate amendment of existing tobacco control law to put an end to all CSR activities of tobacco companies.
Speakers, in the webinar, have also called for a total ban on production, import and marketing of all vaping items including e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products.
Moreover, they also stressed on the fact that the existence of cigarettes in the list of Essential Products is in conflict with the Prime Minister's Vision for a Tobacco-Free Bangladesh by 2040.




They demanded that the 1956 Essential Products Act be amended to eliminate tobacco products from the list.
Bangladesh Country Advisor of Vital Strategies Md. Shafiqul Islam, Lead Consultant Bangladesh of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK), Dr. Md. Shariful Alam, former coordinator of National Tobacco Control Cell (NTCC),former Additional Secretary of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Muhammad Ruhul Quddus, Professor of Economics University of Dhaka and Executive Director of ARK Foundation Dr. Rumana Haque, Project Director of Bangladesh Cancer Society Prof. Dr. Golam Mohiuddin Faruque, Department Head of Epidemiology and Research of National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh Prof. Dr. Sohel Reza Choudhury, Director of Health & Wash Sectors of Dhaka Ahsania Mission Iqbal Masud, Executive Director of National Anti-Tuberculosis Association of Bangladesh (NATAB) Mohammad Kamaluddin, Convener of Tamak Birodhi Nari Jote (TABINAJ) Farida Akhter, Team Leader of the Tobacco Control Programme of Bangladesh Center for Communication Programme (BCCP) Mohammad Shamimul Islam, Executive Director of VOICE Ahmed Swapan Mahmud, Executive Director of Grambangla Unnayan Committee A K M Maksud and Executive Director of PROGGA ABM Zubair spoke in the webinar. Besides, representatives of National Tobacco Control Cell and anti-tobacco organizations Prattashya,  Bangladesh Anti-Tobacco Alliance, Aid Foundation, Bangladesh Network for Tobacco Tax Policy (BNTTP), Tobacco Control and Research Cell (TCRC), YPSA, United Forum Against Tobacco (UFAT) and Development Activities of Society (DAS) attended the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Amend law to end big tobacco’s ill moves and CSR manipulation'
Different units of textile and garment workers form a human chain
‘Bangabandhu Youth Loan’, an effective step in youth dev: Speaker
‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ to go on air tomorrow on TV on her birthday
‘Stop importing fish from India’: Jashore fish farmers
Man stabbed dead by ‘step-son’ in city
Writ challenging reappointment process of WASA MD Taqsem
3 held with 13,000 Yaba pills in city


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft