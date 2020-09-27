Video
Sunday, 27 September, 2020
Home City News

‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ to go on air tomorrow on TV on her birthday

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale', a docudrama bringing to life the trials and tribulations Sheikh Hasina went through following the assassination of her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is set to be rescreened, this time on television, on Monday.
The docudrama, previously met with sweeping popularity and critical acclamation through its screening in cinema halls, will now be aired on a number of television channels including Bangladesh Television on September 28.
Bangladesh Television (BTV) will broadcast the visual at 3:00pm, Ekushey TV at 12:00pm, Ekattor TV and Channel i at 3:00pm, Gazi Television at 3:00pm, DBC at 4:00pm, Somoy TV at 5:00pm, Desh TV at 5:30pm, Bangla TV at 8:50pm, Bijoy TV at 9:30pm, and Maasranga Television at 11:00pm, said a media release on Saturday.
'Hasina: A Daughter's Tale' was premiered at Star Cineplex on November 15.
Following its screening at Star Cineplex, Blockbuster Cinemas, Modhumita Cinema Hall, and Silver Screen, the docudrama reined the box office for two weeks in a row.
The sweeping popularity prompted its screening in 35 cinema halls across the country.
Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Nasrul Hamid Bipu of the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) produced the docu-fiction directed by Piplu Khan of Apple Box Films, while music by Debojyoti Mishra.
While the life of Sheikh Hasina as the prime minister steals the limelight, the sea of trouble she had to encounter after the assassination of her father and 16 family members, the darkest chapter in the post-independence Bangladesh, remains undiscovered. This docudrama piqued the countrymen's interest in that period and they requested its screening on television, according to CRI.
The docudrama brought to life all aspects of the life of Sheikh Hasina - from her kitchen to her life as the country's premier to the time of struggle to her personal, familial, and political life. It also narrated the journey of her sister Sheikh Rehana.   -UNB


