Two held with firearms, ammunitions in Rajshahi

A case was filed with Godagari police station in this connection and the arrested persons along with the seized firearms were handed over to the police. -BSS RAJSHAHI, Sept 26: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an anti-crime drive arrested two alleged firearm-traders with two firearms and ammunition from Hatnabad area under Godagari upazila of the district on Saturday.According to the RAB sources, the arrested persons were identified as Faruque Hossain, 40, son of late Khabed Ali and Abdul Karim, 50, son of late Niaz Uddin.Acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the area around 1.30 pm and arrested them with two shutter guns with two rounds of bulletsred-handed.A case was filed with Godagari police station in this connection and the arrested persons along with the seized firearms were handed over to the police. -BSS