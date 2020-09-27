Aman paddy transplantation exceeds target in Rajshahi division





The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has set the target of producing around 22.19 lakh tonnes of Aman rice from around 7.66 lakh hectares of land in all eight districts under the division during the current season.

But, amazingly, the enthusiastic farmers have brought more than 7.77 lakh hectares of land exceeding the target by 11,540 hectares braving the current pandemic and disastrous situations.

According to the farmers and the DAE sources, the target has been exceeded as the farmers are seen humming towards more paddy farming side by side with suitable climate conditions with frequent rainfall.

Particularly, the farmers are now very much pleased with the present lucrative market price for the latest harvested Aush and Boro paddy and rice in the entire region including its vast Barind tract.

After getting the profitable price of their paddy they are seen bustling with farming of transplanted Aman paddy with more attention.

Nurul Islam, 48, a farmer of Puthiya area, has cultivated Aman paddy on five bighas of land saying many of his co-villagers are seen humming towards the paddy farming as they got good price of Aush and Boro paddy.

Another farmer Ashraful Islam, 37, of Gollapara village under Tanore upazila, said he has cultivated the paddy on six bighas of land after the best uses of rainfall that saved him from extra cost for irrigation.

Farmer Zaidur Rahman of Karnahar village under Paba upazila said the farmers hope for a better yield of Aman paddy as its cultivation requires less cost compared to other crops.

He added that they had not faced any problem in plantation of T-Aman seedlings as they experienced sufficient seasonal rainfall.

Sudhendra Nath Roy, additional director of the DAE, said suitable weather is helping the farmers' to nurse transplanted Aman paddy and most of the farming fields have become green creating an eye-catching look everywhere in the region.

Besides, special measures were adopted for ensuring seedlings through boosting production in alternative ways like community seedbeds and floating seedbeds besides growing seed on trays for recouping the losses caused by flood in the division.

Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) has developed seven modern paddy varieties of the Aman season for the welfare of common farmers in the region particularly in its vast Barind tract, said Dr Aminul Islam, chief scientific officer of BRRI.

The varieties like Brridhan71, Brridhan75, Brridhan80, Brridhan87 and Brridhan90 are comparatively high yielding, drought tolerant and short duration than local variety 'Swarna' which is prone to various diseases and insects always affect paddy.

Dr Islam said farmers have been encouraged to cultivate the latest varieties through various interventions including block demonstration, plots projection and supplying of seed free of cost.

He also said the modern varieties have opened up doors in enormous prospects of food security along with mitigating the crises of irrigation water.









Dr Islam also mentioned that Parija and Swarna varieties are being replaced by some of the developed varieties that can to boost the Aman output. -BSS





