Workshop on ‘Art and Science of Screenplay’ on Oct 3

A two-day online workshop titled 'Art and Science of Screenplay' hosted by International Academy of Film and Media (IAFM) will begin on October 3.

British scriptwriter, script tutor and mentor Phil Parker will join the sessions of the virtual workshop as the resource person, says a press release.

He has been working as the Screenplay Adviser of BBC and the co-founder of 'BCre8ive'.

Parker achieved all global gems including Oscar, BAFTA, Cannes and Berlin festival awards for his word-crafts.

Mentionable, the online platform www.amadercinema.com will supervise the workshop.




















