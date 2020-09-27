Light to moderate rain likely





"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," according to a met office forecast starting from 9:00am today. -UNB

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, said the release.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over the North Bay.

Country's highest temperature 33.5 degree Celsius on Friday and Saturday's lowest temperature 23.5 degree Celsius were recorded in Tangail respectively.









The maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded by 118 millimetres (mm) at Tetulia. UNB





