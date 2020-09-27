Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:31 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Editorial

We welcome reshuffle in Cox’s Bazar police

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

We welcome reshuffle in Cox’s Bazar police

We welcome reshuffle in Cox’s Bazar police

In an unprecedented move, a total of 1,487 out of 1,515 police personnel have been transferred from Cox's Bazar to different police ranges in country. They have been transferred in three different phases in last couple of days. 34 police inspectors, 1 superintendent of police, 3 additional SPs, 1 senior assistant superintendent of police, and 3 assistant SPs are among the transferred officials. They have been asked to leave their old stations by September 29. Consequently, 1507 police personnel of different ranks are soon to join in Cox' Bazar district police. Chattogram Range DIG will fix the fresher's new work stations.

However, the recent massive reshuffle in Cox's Bazar police came after the killing of retired Army Major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in police firing on July 31. Even though police sources say, the move is the part of routine reshuffle in the police administration but other source says it is part of "correction campaign". According to a former inspector general of police (IGP), such decisions are usually made when police personnel of a particular area are either found involved or feared to have been involved in crimes.





Whatever the reason behind of this significant shift, we cordially welcome the government, hopping for a positive change in Cox's Bazar district police. It is well known to all that the allegation against police officials in the district is not a new phenomenon. Many officials are accused of different types of criminal activities, particularly involvement in Yaba smuggling and extrajudicial killing. Furthermore, extortion, mistreatment of the innocents, bribery and filing false cases are some common allegations against Cox's Bazar police. It has been reported countless times that the victims have accused the police for not filing cases without any financial enticement. In many cases, these officials grant impunity to criminals because the criminals are influential.

We are glad that the police headquarters could successfully assess the situation, and they seem to be trying to purge criminal activities within the police department in the district. But it is not possible to change their old habits of practicing corruption through transfer orders only. The supervisors need to be more vigilant. They have to monitor and take information round the clock about what is happening. Only then the real change will come. We hope that with the biggest transfer move in any district police in recent history, discipline and professionalism in the Cox's Bazar district police will be re-established. We also hope that the corrupted officials, those were involved in criminal activities, will be brought to book and will be given exemplary punishment.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
We welcome reshuffle in Cox’s Bazar police
KSA’s visas extension: Hope for Saudi expatriates
Tempting offers to secure contracts
TIB findings on defaulted loans ominous
Extra-ordinary measures to tackle second Corona wave
Exemplary punishment for enlisted Yaba traders
BSF should now keep its promises
Ensure affordability and availability of  C-19 vaccine


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft