We welcome reshuffle in Cox’s Bazar police

However, the recent massive reshuffle in Cox's Bazar police came after the killing of retired Army Major Sinha Md Rashed Khan in police firing on July 31. Even though police sources say, the move is the part of routine reshuffle in the police administration but other source says it is part of "correction campaign". According to a former inspector general of police (IGP), such decisions are usually made when police personnel of a particular area are either found involved or feared to have been involved in crimes.











Whatever the reason behind of this significant shift, we cordially welcome the government, hopping for a positive change in Cox's Bazar district police. It is well known to all that the allegation against police officials in the district is not a new phenomenon. Many officials are accused of different types of criminal activities, particularly involvement in Yaba smuggling and extrajudicial killing. Furthermore, extortion, mistreatment of the innocents, bribery and filing false cases are some common allegations against Cox's Bazar police. It has been reported countless times that the victims have accused the police for not filing cases without any financial enticement. In many cases, these officials grant impunity to criminals because the criminals are influential.



In an unprecedented move, a total of 1,487 out of 1,515 police personnel have been transferred from Cox's Bazar to different police ranges in country. They have been transferred in three different phases in last couple of days. 34 police inspectors, 1 superintendent of police, 3 additional SPs, 1 senior assistant superintendent of police, and 3 assistant SPs are among the transferred officials. They have been asked to leave their old stations by September 29. Consequently, 1507 police personnel of different ranks are soon to join in Cox' Bazar district police. Chattogram Range DIG will fix the fresher's new work stations.