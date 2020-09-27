Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:31 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Who is behind Abdul Malek?

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Dear Sir
Abdul Malek, the driver of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), is now the talk of the country. His assets worth more than Tk 100 crore include multiple luxury buildings, land, farms and huge sums of money in different banks. In addition, news of his involvement in the illicit arms and counterfeit note business has surfaced in the media.

As a 3rd class employee, he certainly did not have the help of the legendary Aladdin's lamp monster to build dazzling buildings and mountains of wealth. So how did it happen? By capitalizing on whose power and blessings has Malek become the owner of illicit money through all the immoral acts for so many years? The amount of their wealth should be more than the wealth of Malek. Now the question is, Will they remain out of reach as always or will they come under the law? Sad but true, there is not only one such Malek, there are many more across the country. Earlier, Shahid and Sabrina, who were arrested for corruption, were on trial but the masks of their patrons have not been unveiled before us.





With the help of influential people behind the scenes, these people get the opportunity to build a mountain of illicit wealth through corruption. So, bring everyone behind Malek to book.

Abu Faruk
Sadar, Bandarban



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Who is behind Abdul Malek?
Rohingya genocide case: The Gambia v. Myanmar
World Tourism Day 2020: Date, history, significance and celebrations amid C-19
Living in a mad, mad world!
West may reckon India unfit for liberal internationalism
Fine words butter no parsnips
Online gaming addiction
Of Jazz to come


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft