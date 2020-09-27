Who is behind Abdul Malek?





Abdul Malek, the driver of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), is now the talk of the country. His assets worth more than Tk 100 crore include multiple luxury buildings, land, farms and huge sums of money in different banks. In addition, news of his involvement in the illicit arms and counterfeit note business has surfaced in the media.



As a 3rd class employee, he certainly did not have the help of the legendary Aladdin's lamp monster to build dazzling buildings and mountains of wealth. So how did it happen? By capitalizing on whose power and blessings has Malek become the owner of illicit money through all the immoral acts for so many years? The amount of their wealth should be more than the wealth of Malek. Now the question is, Will they remain out of reach as always or will they come under the law? Sad but true, there is not only one such Malek, there are many more across the country. Earlier, Shahid and Sabrina, who were arrested for corruption, were on trial but the masks of their patrons have not been unveiled before us.











With the help of influential people behind the scenes, these people get the opportunity to build a mountain of illicit wealth through corruption. So, bring everyone behind Malek to book.



Abu Faruk

