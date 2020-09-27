

Living in a mad, mad world!



How do we define America? It is not a country anymore--it's a marketplace. The more you sell, the more at home you'll feel. In this country, Democracy is a pathetic belief in the collective wisdom of individual ignorance. No one in this world, so far as I know--and for years--no single American has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people. Nor has anyone, ever lost public office, thereby.



Again, Democracy practiced on our planet, is not simply a license to indulge individual whims and proclivities. It is also holding oneself accountable to some reasonable degree for the conditions of peace and chaos that impact the lives of those who inhabit one's beloved extended community.



In my twilight years, I finally realized that perhaps malevolent countries that dream of world domination have wasted money on nuclear bombs and missiles. Apparently, all it takes today is an invisible pathogen that would spread on human contact and therefore, require people to separate weeks until it runs its course.



This period of our existence will most likely generate the most outlandish conspiracy theories, transforming a medical malady into a political catastrophe, creating distrust for doctors and scientist and hatred for the very people that can help us. No, it does not take bombs or armies to defeat us; we can easily do it ourselves.



Not very long ago, the generation of our parents and grandparents-the generation, described as the "greatest generation" knew cooperation, trust in God, unselfishness, a feeling of community and national identity that help them overcome world-wide peril and destruction. They knew that if we pulled together, we would overcome all obstacles. Isn't our national soul struggling with the cancer of distrust conspiracy theories eroding our trust with the elements of our government and society that we need to survive as a nation?



Bad as all political fiction or narratives can be, there is always a politician prepared to make it look artistic by comparison. Look at the profiles and limits of hurriedly striding leaders, in the countries we have lived in the past.



In light of my distanced telescopic exposure to the mayhem, personally, I had refused to plagiarise others' personal tragedies as my own. There is an authorship in misery that costs more than empathy. Often I had found myself dumbstruck in failed attempts to simulate that particular unfamiliar dolour. After all, no one takes pleasure in being possessed by a wailing father, who is collecting the decapitated head of his innocent six year old.



Even on the hinge of a willing attempt at full empathy with those cursed with such catastrophes; one had to have superhuman emotional powers. I could not, in any way, claim the ability to relate to those who have been forced to swallow the never-ending bitter and poisonous pills of our inherited misfortune. Yet that excruciating pain in my chest has seemed to elicit a state of agony in me, even from far behind the telescope. It could have been my tribal gene, amplified by the ripple effect of the falling, moving in me what was left of my love for 'humanity'



In the mantra of shared hatred and placing the blame on India or Israel, or any nation caught in internal and external conflicts, our cowardice to face the barbarity of our leaders has been the removal of hatred. I have often concluded the entirety of the Middle East's theocracies and dictatorships would ultimately be replaced by total anarchy.



If we continue to live our lifestyles, the way we do, we would be left with nothing, as our brotherhood of hatred, has been the only bond known to us. Acculturated in the malarkey of that demagoguery, forces beyond our control and comprehension seem to deceive us into a less harmful and satisfactory logic, as opposed to placing some blame on ourselves and thus, having to act to reverse that state of affairs.



We keep coming across victims, and often are maligned inside by a guilt-of a failure to respond. I must stress upon my readers, that my duties towards victims of all sorts, be it helping, taking their side, or caring, ends the moment their status has become something like a bargaining chip. For in my short time on this planet, history and on-going affairs are full of those who are competing in victimhood.



Obviously, I live in an industrialized society. It's common knowledge in the industry that people often lie, or minimize things, when they participate in surveys, No one wants to tell a stranger they drink four cocktails a night, or eat junk food for every meal. It's the same with their views on candidates and political issues. Most people won't tell you they don't like someone when they have to look you in the eye. None of that would matter for me, though, because I would know their true emotions whether they shared them or not.



Young students today are not inclined to visit their nearest library. Interesting as it may, somehow I had felt that a library is a place where you learn what teachers were afraid to teach you.



Watching what is going on in Europe, India and the South China Sea, it seems It is easier today, to start a war than to end it.

Inside the great America's melting pot, you are there and up to their ears, where being a 'Paki' sounds like you're unclean, shameful, indecent; it's like you owe the world an apology for your very existence.



Our blind faith in some half-assed conspiracy theories lines up with the logic of having to believe in something with no questions asked. It gives us peace and comfort. As simple as I was, I found that resorting to this absolute nonsense was the root of all our problems. It was a road of willingly-learned helplessness, for no action could make a difference, thereby no action was needed.



The old law of an eye for an eye has failed to make them blind to the fact that another man's terrorist wasn't their freedom fighter.



Let me try and be straight. I am not an atheist preacher. I am not an absolutist or chauvinist whose ways are immune to evolution. My core philosophy is that I might be wrong. The expression 'three is a crowd' holds true for both romance and politics. Always, a three-way race is a disaster, because it splits the ballots, making it almost impossible to gain a majority of the votes. It usually results in a runoff.



Let me also confide-Bad luck doesn't have any chinks in it. If I was born a son of a bitch, I'm going to die a son of a bitch.

The writer is former educator

based Chicago















