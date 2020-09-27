

Fine words butter no parsnips



Recent phone call from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Bangladeshi counterpart Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may not be warm enough to melt down the ice that froze the bilateral ties for decades. But it is of no less importance in the spectrum of current geopolitical whirlwind. The phone-call from Islamabad to Dhaka during mounting tension between Delhi and Dhaka over China factor has added an insult to injury of India. This was the second time Mr. Khan called Hasina after he came to power in 2018. Questions can appear if China had any instrumental role behind the curtain in connection to this phone diplomacy and if the phone call prompted Indian foreign minister Harsha Bardhan Shringla to a hectic Dhaka visit just the following month that was not fixed earlier. The way the course of regional politics is changing so fast under present global order, the idea that the relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not improve in near future may not prove correct.



The diplomatic efforts of the then Bangladesh government that helped return of the body of Bir Shrestha Motiur Rahman in 2006 and hinted a renewed bilateral ties, later fell through during next governments of Bangladesh due to undeserved interventions of Pakistani leadership, especially in war crime trial in Bangladesh. In an attempt to dispute the trial process, Islamabad forgot that interferences like verbal reaction in internal affairs of an independent country with emerging economic prospect are threat to its sovereignty. Islamabad's effort to form global opinion against this trial and thwart it was not taken well by a significant number of common people in Bangladesh.



Experts view, such violation of diplomatic etiquette gave Delhi a diplomatic win and reflected Islamabad's authoritarian attitude towards Bangladesh in 1971once again and this time to a new generation which is very reactive to the state sponsored repression against Kashmiris, Rohingyas and Palestinians and much vocal for stateless floating people irrespective of their race and religion all over the world.



The statement on behalf of Bangladesh government that the scrapping of Article 370 by Indian BJP government that seized the autonomy of Kashmir is India's internal matter could not satisfy this young generation. Far from dancing to the government's tune they protested on Kashmir issue and sent message that along with their `Bengali' identity their `Islamic' identity in Bangladeshi society which was existent even after the formation of new state is equally important.

Fine words butter no parsnips

Asked about the phone conversation and formal apology to Bangladesh, Kiran Siddiqie, a Pakistani writer from Karachi said, "This is very significant in the South Asian political context and moving bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan forward is a crying need of time and urgent. Imran Khan's phone to Sheikh Hasina is the expression of brotherly sentiment of common Pakistani people towards Bangladesh. But one-sided friendship does not last long. I believe Bangladesh is our brotherly state and the general sentiment of common peace-loving Pakistani people for Bangladesh is as it was before." She further added that it was a historical mistake for Pakistan not to handover the state power to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman even after his overwhelming victory in the 1970 General Election and the Bengalese were deprived of their due rights as the state power was not handed over to him and if someone has to be accountable to Bangladesh for 1971 tragedy it must be the then Pakistani government, not the peace-loving general people of Pakistan.



We can have a better understanding from the reading of Ahmed Tepantor, a Bangladeshi journalist, as he said, "It will not be unwise for Bangladesh to enter into bilateral ties with Pakistan in the context of Chinese-Turkish implications. But Pakistan will have to step forward first with open mind to cure the wound it inflicted on Bangladesh around five decades back. And what India is doing for Bangladesh in the name of friendship is nothing but some false assurances. Advantageous position of Bangladesh in the regional politics needs to be utilized to yield fruit."



Time will better say how positively Mr. Khan will move ahead in dealing with existing bilateral crises with Bangladesh or whether he will at all be able to get out of military influence to do something meaningful. Fine words butter no parsnips.

The writer is a poet















Although it is nearly half century since Bangladesh gained independence, bilateral ties with Pakistan have not improved at all. Rather the relation has gone to the dogs in last one decade. Experts are of strong opinion that return of these two nations to normal relationship is not so easy. Points made in support of their arguments gain ground in consideration of the scar left deep in Bangladeshi people's heart during the War of Liberation in 1971.Besides, reluctance, lack of goodwill and sincerity on the part of Pakistan's subsequent governments to repair the damage done to Bangladesh by its military rule were equally responsible for ballooning this gap. Even none of the Pakistani governments as a part of redemption felt any necessity to seek a formal apology, a long overdue to the common people of Bangladesh.Recent phone call from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to his Bangladeshi counterpart Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina may not be warm enough to melt down the ice that froze the bilateral ties for decades. But it is of no less importance in the spectrum of current geopolitical whirlwind. The phone-call from Islamabad to Dhaka during mounting tension between Delhi and Dhaka over China factor has added an insult to injury of India. This was the second time Mr. Khan called Hasina after he came to power in 2018. Questions can appear if China had any instrumental role behind the curtain in connection to this phone diplomacy and if the phone call prompted Indian foreign minister Harsha Bardhan Shringla to a hectic Dhaka visit just the following month that was not fixed earlier. The way the course of regional politics is changing so fast under present global order, the idea that the relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh will not improve in near future may not prove correct.The diplomatic efforts of the then Bangladesh government that helped return of the body of Bir Shrestha Motiur Rahman in 2006 and hinted a renewed bilateral ties, later fell through during next governments of Bangladesh due to undeserved interventions of Pakistani leadership, especially in war crime trial in Bangladesh. In an attempt to dispute the trial process, Islamabad forgot that interferences like verbal reaction in internal affairs of an independent country with emerging economic prospect are threat to its sovereignty. Islamabad's effort to form global opinion against this trial and thwart it was not taken well by a significant number of common people in Bangladesh.Experts view, such violation of diplomatic etiquette gave Delhi a diplomatic win and reflected Islamabad's authoritarian attitude towards Bangladesh in 1971once again and this time to a new generation which is very reactive to the state sponsored repression against Kashmiris, Rohingyas and Palestinians and much vocal for stateless floating people irrespective of their race and religion all over the world.The statement on behalf of Bangladesh government that the scrapping of Article 370 by Indian BJP government that seized the autonomy of Kashmir is India's internal matter could not satisfy this young generation. Far from dancing to the government's tune they protested on Kashmir issue and sent message that along with their `Bengali' identity their `Islamic' identity in Bangladeshi society which was existent even after the formation of new state is equally important.Asked about the phone conversation and formal apology to Bangladesh, Kiran Siddiqie, a Pakistani writer from Karachi said, "This is very significant in the South Asian political context and moving bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan forward is a crying need of time and urgent. Imran Khan's phone to Sheikh Hasina is the expression of brotherly sentiment of common Pakistani people towards Bangladesh. But one-sided friendship does not last long. I believe Bangladesh is our brotherly state and the general sentiment of common peace-loving Pakistani people for Bangladesh is as it was before." She further added that it was a historical mistake for Pakistan not to handover the state power to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman even after his overwhelming victory in the 1970 General Election and the Bengalese were deprived of their due rights as the state power was not handed over to him and if someone has to be accountable to Bangladesh for 1971 tragedy it must be the then Pakistani government, not the peace-loving general people of Pakistan.We can have a better understanding from the reading of Ahmed Tepantor, a Bangladeshi journalist, as he said, "It will not be unwise for Bangladesh to enter into bilateral ties with Pakistan in the context of Chinese-Turkish implications. But Pakistan will have to step forward first with open mind to cure the wound it inflicted on Bangladesh around five decades back. And what India is doing for Bangladesh in the name of friendship is nothing but some false assurances. Advantageous position of Bangladesh in the regional politics needs to be utilized to yield fruit."Time will better say how positively Mr. Khan will move ahead in dealing with existing bilateral crises with Bangladesh or whether he will at all be able to get out of military influence to do something meaningful. Fine words butter no parsnips.The writer is a poet