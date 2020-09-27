EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards





Cardholders can endorse up to $12,000 yearly travel quota limit to the newly launched cards. These dual currency cards are accepted both locally and internationally and are good for e-commerce transactions as well, according to a press release. Besides the UnionPay specific offers and benefits, EBL UnionPay debit and prepaid cardholders will be able to avail all the regular EBL debit and prepaid card product propositions.

Globally, UnionPay cards are accepted at over 52 million merchants and more than 2.9 million ATMs across 179 countries. Almost all merchants and ATMs in mainland China accept UnionPay cards. It has partnership with more than 2300 institutions worldwide.

Locally, the cardholders will be able to use the debit and prepaid cards at all EBL ATMs and POS terminals across the country, the release added.









EBL first partnered with UnionPay International in 2019 with the introduction of EBL UnionPay contactless platinum credit card.





