

Inaugurating their new addition















Minister My-One Group Chairman M.A. Razzak Khan Raj and Managing Director Dilruba Tanu inaugurating their new addition "Minister Human Care" at an event at the Minister's Gulshan Head Office recently. The Minister has brought these products are divided into 6 brands namely "Safety Plus", "Easy Wash", "Chaad", "Hexin", "Care and Care" and "Flush". "Safety Plus" includes hand wash, glass cleaner, fhand sanitizer. "Easy Wash" includes detergent powder, laundry soap and liquid detergent. "Chaad" segment will have Fabric Brightener (Blue), Dish Wash Liquid, Dish Wash Bar. "Hexin" will have hand rub. "Care and Care" includes body wash, body lotion, petroleum jelly. Under "Flush" there will be toilet cleaner, toilet clean powder.