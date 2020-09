Handing over a cheque for Tk 10 lakh to Md. Jahirul Islam









Walton Plaza Sales and Development Department Dinajpur Zone Area Manager Md. Saleh Ahmed and Boda Thana Officer In-charge Md. Ashraf (Guest) handing over a cheque for Tk 10 lakh to Md. Jahirul Islam at an event at Walton Plaza Boda Branch in Panchagarh district recently. Jahirul won the prize as part of the 'Digital Campaign Season 7' of Walton Group.