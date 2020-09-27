Samsung makes smartphones affordable for many





Samsung has always strived to bring meaningful innovations to Bangladesh and to be one of the pioneering contributors in building a Digital Bangladesh, according to a press release issued by the company on Thursday last.

Galaxy M01 core will be sold at Tk 1,000 discount for everyone and the discount will be Tk 2,000 when customers will exchange their feature phone.

After these offers, Galaxy M01 core will be available at as low as Tk. 5,999.

"This initiative will make a big contribution in building a digital Bangladesh. The pandemic has shown to us the importance of Internet even more. In order to access high speed internet, one of the most important requirement is 4G enabled smartphones being readily available.

"Samsung is taking up this initiative while assembling their phone in this country, contributing to the growth of high tech industries. Also, Samsung has made Bangladesh proud in front of the whole world by assembling 5G enabled phones in the country.

"For all these I would like to congratulate and thank Samsung" the press release quoted Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar as saying.

Samsung Bangladesh Head of Mobile Md. Muyeedur Rahman, added, "With this initiative we want to reach, enable and equip the majority of the population of Bangladesh with a modern smartphone capable of high speed internet connectivity."

Customers can purchase the 1GB RAM of Galaxy M01 Core for BDT 7,999 and 2GB RAM for BDT 8,999. There is Tk. 1,000 off for both those variants now.

The device has two cameras - rear with 8MP and selfie with 5MP. Galaxy M01 Core has a 5.3-inch HD+ display with a minimized bezel. It also comes with a powerful battery of 3,000mAh, which can last for the entire day.





























Samsung has launched a new 4G smartphone, Galaxy M01 core, to make the transition from feature phone to smartphone easier for the country's most mobile phone users who think cost is a big barrier to entering the digital life.Samsung has always strived to bring meaningful innovations to Bangladesh and to be one of the pioneering contributors in building a Digital Bangladesh, according to a press release issued by the company on Thursday last.Galaxy M01 core will be sold at Tk 1,000 discount for everyone and the discount will be Tk 2,000 when customers will exchange their feature phone.After these offers, Galaxy M01 core will be available at as low as Tk. 5,999."This initiative will make a big contribution in building a digital Bangladesh. The pandemic has shown to us the importance of Internet even more. In order to access high speed internet, one of the most important requirement is 4G enabled smartphones being readily available."Samsung is taking up this initiative while assembling their phone in this country, contributing to the growth of high tech industries. Also, Samsung has made Bangladesh proud in front of the whole world by assembling 5G enabled phones in the country."For all these I would like to congratulate and thank Samsung" the press release quoted Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar as saying.Samsung Bangladesh Head of Mobile Md. Muyeedur Rahman, added, "With this initiative we want to reach, enable and equip the majority of the population of Bangladesh with a modern smartphone capable of high speed internet connectivity."Customers can purchase the 1GB RAM of Galaxy M01 Core for BDT 7,999 and 2GB RAM for BDT 8,999. There is Tk. 1,000 off for both those variants now.The device has two cameras - rear with 8MP and selfie with 5MP. Galaxy M01 Core has a 5.3-inch HD+ display with a minimized bezel. It also comes with a powerful battery of 3,000mAh, which can last for the entire day.