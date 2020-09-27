Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:30 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Business

Samsung makes smartphones affordable for many

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

Samsung has launched a new 4G smartphone, Galaxy M01 core, to make the transition from feature phone to smartphone easier for the country's  most mobile phone users who think cost is a big barrier to entering the digital life.
Samsung has always strived to bring meaningful innovations to Bangladesh and to be one of the pioneering contributors in building a Digital Bangladesh, according to a press release issued by the company on Thursday last.
Galaxy M01 core will be sold at Tk 1,000 discount for everyone and the discount will be Tk 2,000 when customers will exchange their feature phone.
After these offers, Galaxy M01 core will be available at as low as Tk. 5,999.
"This initiative will make a big contribution in building a digital Bangladesh. The pandemic has shown to us the importance of Internet even more. In order to access high speed internet, one of the most important requirement is 4G enabled smartphones being readily available.
"Samsung is taking up this initiative while assembling their phone in this country, contributing to the growth of high tech industries. Also, Samsung has made Bangladesh proud in front of the whole world by assembling 5G enabled phones in the country.
"For all these I would like to congratulate and thank Samsung" the press release quoted Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar as saying.
Samsung Bangladesh Head of Mobile Md. Muyeedur Rahman, added, "With this initiative we want to reach, enable and equip the majority of the population of Bangladesh with a modern smartphone capable of high speed internet connectivity."
Customers can purchase the 1GB RAM of Galaxy M01 Core for BDT 7,999 and 2GB RAM for BDT 8,999. There is Tk. 1,000 off for both those variants now.
The device has two cameras - rear with 8MP and selfie with 5MP. Galaxy M01 Core has a 5.3-inch HD+ display with a minimized bezel. It also comes with a powerful battery of 3,000mAh, which can last for the entire day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank 332nd board meeting held
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Virus cases adds to economic uncertainty ahead of US election
American Airlines secures $5.5b Treasury loan
Australia rolling back banking regulations to spur economy
Fish farmers demand ban on fish import from India
RBI to hold rates as inflation rises, even in recession
Inaugurating their new addition "Minister Human Care" at an event


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft