IPDC launches Quiz App on Bangabandhu





They said Bangabandhu was a man of great principles whose ideologies remain indispensable for today's students, politicians, and the common men of all walks.

"Bangabandhu's life is like an ocean. The more we know about his life, the more it seems that much remains unknown," one of the speaker said at the launching of the first-ever quiz app on the life and legacy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The launching was held late on Friday by IPDC Finance Limited, virtually on its Official Facebook page.

Energy State Minister Nasrul Hamid, MP was the chief guest at the launching ceremony which was also attended by Information and Communication Technology State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP, former Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor, MP, Bangladesh Cricket Team former Captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, MP, eminent writer and Chairman of the Editorial Board of the 'Bangabandhu Grandmaster' App Ms. Selina Hossain and Bangladesh Bank former Governor Dr. Atiur Rahman as special guests.

IPDC Finance has always envisioned an idyllic and robust nation, thus focusing on today's youth. To manifest the dream of the Golden Bengal, it is imperative to stand by the values laid down by the one who originated the emergence of our nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Following his vision, IPDC has taken a unique approach to exhibit his fascinating life and legacy and designed the Bangabandhu Grandmaster App, which attests to be an important guide for the younger generation.

A credible editorial board has curated all questions in the 'Bangabandhu Grandmaster' App. The committee comprises of Ms. Selina Hossain, Dr. Atiur Rahman, Dhaka University Arts Faculty Dean Dr. Abu Md. Delwar Hossain, writer Moni Haider and Prothom Alo Youth Programme Head Munir Hasan.

Speaking about the App IPDC Finance Limited Managing Director, and CEO Mominul Islam, said, "

Bangabandhu Grandmaster is a quiz gaming app that attempts to revisit the life and anecdotes of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by subtly instilling his moral conscience and knowledge into the younger generation. By progressing through each level, players peek into the chapters of his unshakable pursuit that created the history of Bangladesh."

































