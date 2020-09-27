Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:29 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Business

Fitch holds UK debt at AA-, outlook negative

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

WASHINGTON, Sept 26: Fitch Ratings on Friday left Britain's debt rating unchanged at AA- and the outlook at negative, after downgrading both in March on fears of economic damage from Covid-19.
The affirmed negative outlook "reflects the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on the UK economy and the resulting material deterioration in the public finances, with Fitch forecasting the fiscal deficit to materially widen this year and government debt set to increase to well over 120 per cent of GDP over the next few years," the agency said in a statement.
Fitch saw Britain's deficit climbing to 17.7 per cent of GDP this year from 2.2 per cent in 2019, an increase well above that seen during the 2008-2010 global financial crisis, which the agency blamed on the slowdown in economic activity and government measures to fend off the pandemic.
The deficit is predicted to drop back to about 12 perent of GDP by next year and below 10 per cent of GDP in 2022.
The forecast comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week announced a raft of new restrictions in England, mirrored to varying extents in other UK nations, to try to curb a rise in coronavirus cases. Such measures "are modest and, in our view, could slow but not stall the economic recovery," Fitch said, though they could be tightened if Covid-19 cases don't decrease.
Adding to the uncertainty is Britain's process of negotiating a new trade agreement with the European Union following its departure from the bloc, which Fitch predicted is "likely to curtail the pace of recovery" for the rest of the year.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank 332nd board meeting held
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Virus cases adds to economic uncertainty ahead of US election
American Airlines secures $5.5b Treasury loan
Australia rolling back banking regulations to spur economy
Fish farmers demand ban on fish import from India
RBI to hold rates as inflation rises, even in recession
Inaugurating their new addition "Minister Human Care" at an event


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft