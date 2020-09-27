EU appeals bloc court's rejection of Apple tax case





The commission "respectfully considers that in its judgment the General Court has made a number of errors of law," Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, said in a statement.

The decision by the EU's lower court now goes to the top European Court of Justice, with a decision expected no earlier than 2021.

The commission's historic order that Ireland recoup taxes from Apple was delivered in August 2016 by Vestager in a shock decision that put Europe on the map as a scourge of Silicon Valley.

The iPhone-maker and Ireland challenged the order, which Apple CEO Tim Cook slammed at the time as "total political crap".

In statement, Apple said it will "review the Commission's appeal when we receive it." -AFP







































