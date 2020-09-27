Lub-rref takes up Tk 400 crore expansion project





Lube oil has a bigger market and they want to go for increasing local production to meet domestic demand and export at a time when global demand for lube oil is rising driven by high growth in automobile production.

Lub-rref's founder Managing Director Mohammed Yousuf made the disclosure to reporters on Saturday while announcing the expansion plan at a function at the factory premises. Journalists from different news papers and other media outlets were present.

He said right now, Bangladesh consumes 1.2 lakh metric tones of lubricants, of which 1.04 tones are imported. It produces only 0.16 tonnes to suggest the country has huge space to produce for a big market. He said around 85 percent of total demand is supplied through imports and foreign brands dominate the domestic market. Lub-rref wants to break the foreign domination of the market to make Bangladesh self-reliant.

He said a new national lubricant brand "Bangladesh National Oil (BNO) will slowly take over the local market to replace the foreign brands and the Lub-rref has put utmost efforts over the last several years to achieve the goal.

He said his company has already introduced advanced technology, acquired technical know-how and developed skilled manpower to set up a Research and Development Laboratory to switch to larger production. On top of it, they are going to set up the new plant, the first ever such factory to produce quality brand lube oil in the country, Yousuf said. He said they have want to collect Tk 150 crore from stock market floating initial public offering (IPO) and they have already received its approval from Security and Exchange Commission. Yousuf said the new plant will produce 70,000 metric tonne lubricant per annum to supply local market and export. Gradually, it also will set up Tank Terminal along with a berth operating jetty, Bitumen plant, Hydrogen Plant and Power Plant.

















