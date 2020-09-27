

BD Retail Congress ends with new retail experience

This year, Bangladesh Retail Congress was presented by Shwapno and Powered by Apex Footwear Limited. The theme of the initiative for this year is "Embracing the New Retail Experience".

The event started with the welcome speech by BBF Founder and Managing Director Shariful Islam. Eminent corporate personalities from and beyond the boundary will be brought together virtually to discuss insightful issues around the current state of retail.

There were four keynote sessions, five panel discussions, two insight sessions and three case study Presentations.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam and Bangladesh Investment and Development Authority Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam attended the event as the chief guest and special guest respectively.

Logistics Ltd, Shwapno; Rahel Ahmed, MD & CEO, Prime Bank Limited; Prof. Mohammad Abdul Momen, Director, Pride group; Rajan Pillai, CEO, Apex Footwear Limited; Murtaza Zaman, CEO, Unimart Limited; Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury, Director Oerations, Transcom Electronics Ltd.; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard; Shourav Islam, Founder, Unifox Digital, Sayeda Umme Salma (Jhumur), Media Director, Top of Mind & Chief Strategy Officer, Melonades; Sumbal Momen, Director, Pride Group; Talat Rahim, Head of Marketing, Dabur Bangladesh; Parfulla Mishra, Head of Marketing & Communication, Le-Reve; Rezwan Habib, Head of Marketing, DBL Group; Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Sales Officer, Nagad; Sharmin Rahman, Head of Flagship, Grameenphone Limited; Farhan Rashid, Country Head, HMD Global, Nokia; Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, Chief Marketing Officer, Fair Group BD; Zeeshaan Kingshuk Haque, Co-founder & CEO, Sindabad.com; Mohammad Rashed, Certified Digital Finance, Practitioner (CDFP) & Convenor, Digital Finance, Forum Bangladesh; Mizanur Rashid, Chief Commercial Officer, bKash Limited; & Afeef Zaman, CEO & Co-Founder, ShopUp.

Moreover, the case study presentation sessions shed lights upon some emerging issues like home delivery service, Consumer & Consumer Behavior Pattern Analysis and the esteemed presenters are- Sami Ashraf, Channel & Category Development Director, Unilever Bangladesh Limited; Munaf Mojib Chowdhury, Director, Client Leadership, ADA - Analytics - Data - Advertising & Animesh Saha, CEO, PRAN-RFL Group. Finally, the insight sessions and speeches will be carried out by Md. Ashraful Alam, Country Lead, UNCDF & Morin Talukder, CEO, Pikaboo.com.

An initiative of BBF, Bangladesh Retail Congress was presented by Shwapno and powered by Apex; Supported by- Unimart & Fiona. World Retail Forum as strategic partner, MSB as knowledge partner, Aamra as technology partner, Think Content as content partner, Backpage PR as PR partner, Aatosh as Visual Partner & Exsentra as Web Solution Partner are also affiliated with this initiative by Bangladesh Brand Forum.



































