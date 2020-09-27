Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:28 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Business

BD Retail Congress ends with new retail experience

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Business Correspondent

BD Retail Congress ends with new retail experience

BD Retail Congress ends with new retail experience

The two-day 5th Bangladesh Retail Congress 2020 held virtually under aegis of Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) to develop skills and knowledge within retail professionals was concluded on Saturday.
This year, Bangladesh Retail Congress was presented by Shwapno and Powered by Apex Footwear Limited. The theme of the initiative for this year is "Embracing the New Retail Experience".
The event started with the welcome speech by BBF Founder and Managing Director Shariful Islam. Eminent corporate personalities from and beyond the boundary will be brought together virtually to discuss insightful issues around the current state of retail.
There were four keynote sessions, five panel discussions, two insight sessions and three case study Presentations.
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam and Bangladesh Investment and Development Authority Executive Chairman Md. Sirazul Islam attended the event as the chief guest and special guest respectively.
Logistics Ltd, Shwapno; Rahel Ahmed, MD & CEO, Prime Bank Limited;  Prof. Mohammad Abdul Momen, Director, Pride group; Rajan Pillai, CEO, Apex Footwear Limited; Murtaza Zaman, CEO, Unimart Limited; Yeamin Sharif Chowdhury, Director Oerations, Transcom Electronics Ltd.; Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard; Shourav Islam, Founder, Unifox Digital, Sayeda Umme Salma (Jhumur), Media Director, Top of Mind & Chief Strategy Officer, Melonades; Sumbal Momen, Director, Pride Group; Talat Rahim, Head of Marketing, Dabur Bangladesh; Parfulla Mishra, Head of Marketing & Communication, Le-Reve; Rezwan Habib, Head of Marketing, DBL Group; Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Chief Sales Officer, Nagad; Sharmin Rahman, Head of Flagship, Grameenphone Limited; Farhan Rashid, Country Head, HMD Global, Nokia; Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, Chief Marketing Officer, Fair Group BD; Zeeshaan Kingshuk Haque, Co-founder & CEO, Sindabad.com; Mohammad Rashed, Certified Digital Finance, Practitioner (CDFP) & Convenor, Digital Finance, Forum Bangladesh; Mizanur Rashid, Chief Commercial Officer, bKash Limited; & Afeef Zaman, CEO & Co-Founder, ShopUp.
Moreover, the case study presentation sessions shed lights upon some emerging issues like home delivery service, Consumer & Consumer Behavior Pattern Analysis and the esteemed presenters are- Sami Ashraf, Channel & Category Development Director, Unilever Bangladesh Limited; Munaf Mojib Chowdhury, Director, Client Leadership, ADA - Analytics - Data - Advertising & Animesh Saha, CEO, PRAN-RFL Group. Finally, the insight sessions and speeches will be carried out by Md. Ashraful Alam, Country Lead, UNCDF & Morin Talukder, CEO, Pikaboo.com.
An initiative of BBF, Bangladesh Retail Congress was presented by Shwapno and powered by Apex; Supported by- Unimart & Fiona. World Retail Forum as strategic partner, MSB as knowledge partner, Aamra as technology partner, Think Content as content partner, Backpage PR as PR partner, Aatosh as Visual Partner & Exsentra as Web Solution Partner are also affiliated with this initiative by Bangladesh Brand Forum.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank 332nd board meeting held
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Virus cases adds to economic uncertainty ahead of US election
American Airlines secures $5.5b Treasury loan
Australia rolling back banking regulations to spur economy
Fish farmers demand ban on fish import from India
RBI to hold rates as inflation rises, even in recession
Inaugurating their new addition "Minister Human Care" at an event


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft