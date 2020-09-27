China needs to step up global financial integration

SHANGHAI, Sept 26: China needs to further open its capital markets and financial industry to avoid being globally isolated?a senior foreign exchange regulator said on Saturday.

China will conform to international rules to promote further integration of its capital markets, and continue interest rate and exchange rate reforms in a steady and prudent manner, Lu Lei, deputy director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said during an industry forum in Shanghai.

"China should use a higher level of opening to counter the risks of blockade and containment and actively embrace and integrate into the global financial system," Lu said. -Reuters



















