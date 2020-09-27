Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:28 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Business

Policy reform imperative to attract FDI: Speakers

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Economists, researchers and think-tanks in a webinar on Saturday underscored the need for reforming existing policy to attract FDI into Bangladesh.
They said stable and consistence policy was essential to attract Post Covid-19 foreign direct investment (FDI) through addressing the current barriers of doing businesses.
Bangladesh still lags far behind in terms of creating business environment for global famed companies, the experts also said.  
The country's leading experts have urged for making the country more competitive in policy regimes, automation in regulatory measures and remove the administrative barriers so that cost of doing business become lesser and doing business easier.
They urged for wide range of One Stop Services to attract more FDI in post Covid-19 competitive and technology driven era and demanded for holistic approaches for development including the quality governance and competitive tax measures to facilitate hassle free foreign investment.
Besides, they suggested for an automated customs clearance process, integrated port and logistic infrastructure, enhancing cross boarder and regional connectivity.
They made the recommendations in the webinar titled  "FDI Situation in Bangladesh: Problems and Prospects by Covid-19'' organized by the Economic Development Research Organisation (EDRO) on Saturday.
Helal Ahmmed Jony, Research Associate of EDRO moderated the webinar and presented the keynote paper. The keynote paper briefly elaborated the country specific FDI stock, its sector wise allocation and major barriers.
The five major sectors for attracting FDI are Gas and petroleum, textile and wearing, banking, power and telecommunication respectively.
Policy Research Institute Executive Director Dr. Ahsan H Mansur, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies Senior Research Fellow Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, the International Business Forum of Bangladesh Vice President MS Siddiqui. Bangladesh Institute of Business Management (BIBM) teacher Prof. Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Banker and Economic Analyst Md. Mazadul Hoque and  Rajshahi university Economics teacher Dr. Farid Khan were the panel speakers. EDRO Research Director and Mawlana Bhasani Science and Technology University Chairman Dr. Nazmus Sadekin presided over the webinar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank 332nd board meeting held
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Virus cases adds to economic uncertainty ahead of US election
American Airlines secures $5.5b Treasury loan
Australia rolling back banking regulations to spur economy
Fish farmers demand ban on fish import from India
RBI to hold rates as inflation rises, even in recession
Inaugurating their new addition "Minister Human Care" at an event


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft