Policy reform imperative to attract FDI: Speakers





They said stable and consistence policy was essential to attract Post Covid-19 foreign direct investment (FDI) through addressing the current barriers of doing businesses.

Bangladesh still lags far behind in terms of creating business environment for global famed companies, the experts also said.

The country's leading experts have urged for making the country more competitive in policy regimes, automation in regulatory measures and remove the administrative barriers so that cost of doing business become lesser and doing business easier.

They urged for wide range of One Stop Services to attract more FDI in post Covid-19 competitive and technology driven era and demanded for holistic approaches for development including the quality governance and competitive tax measures to facilitate hassle free foreign investment.

Besides, they suggested for an automated customs clearance process, integrated port and logistic infrastructure, enhancing cross boarder and regional connectivity.

They made the recommendations in the webinar titled "FDI Situation in Bangladesh: Problems and Prospects by Covid-19'' organized by the Economic Development Research Organisation (EDRO) on Saturday.

Helal Ahmmed Jony, Research Associate of EDRO moderated the webinar and presented the keynote paper. The keynote paper briefly elaborated the country specific FDI stock, its sector wise allocation and major barriers.

The five major sectors for attracting FDI are Gas and petroleum, textile and wearing, banking, power and telecommunication respectively.

Policy Research Institute Executive Director Dr. Ahsan H Mansur, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies Senior Research Fellow Dr. Nazneen Ahmed, the International Business Forum of Bangladesh Vice President MS Siddiqui. Bangladesh Institute of Business Management (BIBM) teacher Prof. Dr. Shah Md. Ahsan Habib, Banker and Economic Analyst Md. Mazadul Hoque and Rajshahi university Economics teacher Dr. Farid Khan were the panel speakers. EDRO Research Director and Mawlana Bhasani Science and Technology University Chairman Dr. Nazmus Sadekin presided over the webinar.















