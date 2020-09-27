Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:28 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Business

Ship-breaking dropped by 50pc in Jan-Sept due to Covid-19

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Shamsul Huda

Labourers work near a partially dismantled ship at a ship-breaking yard near Chattogram port city.

Labourers work near a partially dismantled ship at a ship-breaking yard near Chattogram port city.

The performance of the ship-breaking industry was dropped by over 50 per cent during first nine months in the current year due to lower demand in the steel mills and also supply of scrapped ship for dismantling following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Till September this year ship breaking companies dismantled 102 ships to collect around  1.35 million tonnes of scraps which was 2.70 million tonnes in the same period last year,  data available from Chittagong based breakers association said.
Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA) Secretary Nazmul Islam said in the current year they purchased 102 ships which included several large ships. The numbers of dismantled ships were 260 in the whole of the last year, he said.
A member of BSBRA said outbreak of coronavirus severely impacted the industry during the shutdown when economic activities had collapsed.
The easing of the situation is raising demand for scraps by steel mills which are back to increased production to cater the growing needs for public and private sector construction.
Another BSBRA member said demand for scrap is still at low and dismantled ships are enough to meet the current demands. He said after a fall of prices to $270 per ton, it is picking up and now stand at around $400 per metric ton. At lower breaking cost and high proportion of usage of steel from recycled ships in domestic manufacturing, Bangladesh and some developing and least developed countries now dominate ship breaking industry globally.  
Bangladesh as one of the leading market player had dismantled 260 ships last year to occupy 47.2 percent of total dismantled ocean-going vessels, followed by India with 25.6 per cent, Pakistan with 21.5 per cent, Tukey with 2.3 per cent and China with 2 percent respectively.
Abul Kalam, a steel mill owner said the adverse impact of COVID-19 on ship breaking in Bangladesh led to spillover effects on the industry and other construction segments. The lockdown imposed in March 2020, faced growing order cancellations like in the garments sector.
The industry is bracing for massive losses while the pandemic has disrupted import of ships resulting in low supply of scraps against subdued demands for scrap.  
He said the country has about 40 active steel mills having the capacity to produce nine million tons of steel a year. Of them, Abul Khair Steel, GPH Steel, BSRM and KSRM meet more than half the annual demand for about eight million tons.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank 332nd board meeting held
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Virus cases adds to economic uncertainty ahead of US election
American Airlines secures $5.5b Treasury loan
Australia rolling back banking regulations to spur economy
Fish farmers demand ban on fish import from India
RBI to hold rates as inflation rises, even in recession
Inaugurating their new addition "Minister Human Care" at an event


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft