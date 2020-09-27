Ship-breaking dropped by 50pc in Jan-Sept due to Covid-19



Labourers work near a partially dismantled ship at a ship-breaking yard near Chattogram port city.

Till September this year ship breaking companies dismantled 102 ships to collect around 1.35 million tonnes of scraps which was 2.70 million tonnes in the same period last year, data available from Chittagong based breakers association said.

Bangladesh Ship Breakers and Recyclers Association (BSBRA) Secretary Nazmul Islam said in the current year they purchased 102 ships which included several large ships. The numbers of dismantled ships were 260 in the whole of the last year, he said.

A member of BSBRA said outbreak of coronavirus severely impacted the industry during the shutdown when economic activities had collapsed.

The easing of the situation is raising demand for scraps by steel mills which are back to increased production to cater the growing needs for public and private sector construction.

Another BSBRA member said demand for scrap is still at low and dismantled ships are enough to meet the current demands. He said after a fall of prices to $270 per ton, it is picking up and now stand at around $400 per metric ton. At lower breaking cost and high proportion of usage of steel from recycled ships in domestic manufacturing, Bangladesh and some developing and least developed countries now dominate ship breaking industry globally.

Bangladesh as one of the leading market player had dismantled 260 ships last year to occupy 47.2 percent of total dismantled ocean-going vessels, followed by India with 25.6 per cent, Pakistan with 21.5 per cent, Tukey with 2.3 per cent and China with 2 percent respectively.

Abul Kalam, a steel mill owner said the adverse impact of COVID-19 on ship breaking in Bangladesh led to spillover effects on the industry and other construction segments. The lockdown imposed in March 2020, faced growing order cancellations like in the garments sector.

The industry is bracing for massive losses while the pandemic has disrupted import of ships resulting in low supply of scraps against subdued demands for scrap.

He said the country has about 40 active steel mills having the capacity to produce nine million tons of steel a year. Of them, Abul Khair Steel, GPH Steel, BSRM and KSRM meet more than half the annual demand for about eight million tons.





























