Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:28 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Business

WB approves $200m for BD rural sanitation, safe water

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Correspondent

The World Bank (WB) has approved $200 million to help Bangladesh improve access to safe water and sanitation services in rural areas.
The Bangladesh Rural Water, Sanitation and Hygiene for Human Capital Development Project will help about 600,000 people avail safe and clean water through large and small piped water schemes in rural areas, according to a WB release issued on Saturday.
It is expected to provide access to improved sanitation services to over 3.6 million rural people.
Through providing better access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities at homes and in public places and motivating people to adopt proper handwashing practices, the project is designed to help prevent diseases and protect from infectious disease outbreaks, including the Covid-19 pandemic.
Further, the release said, it will address urgent WASH needs during the Covid-19 pandemic in a quick and timely way.
"Bangladesh has made remarkable progress in providing access to basic water supply to all and end open-defecation," the press release quoted WB Bangladesh and Bhutan Country Director Mercy Tembon as saying.
However, she added "The quality of water and sanitation and the link between safe water and sanitation and human capital development remains a challenge."
"This project will provide clean water and sanitation services that will reduce diarrheal diseases, improve nutrition, health, and reduce stunting among children under five, and especially benefit those in vulnerable groups. This will help the country to reduce poverty and accelerate economic growth."
In rural areas, only about 3.0 per cent households had piped water connections in 2017.
In addition to investing in large and small piped schemes, the project will facilitate loans for households to improve their water and sanitation facilities and for the local WASH entrepreneurs expand their business, said the release
Furthermore, to ensure the quality and sustainability of the piped water schemes and fecal sludge management, the project will train the local entrepreneurs.
In crowded public spaces-such as markets, bus stations and community clinics-the project will set up about 2,514 handwashing stations with overhead tanks for running water, drainage, and sanitation facilities, which will be equipped with soaps, according to the news release.
"Bangladesh is among the most vulnerable countries to climate change impacts. Extreme weather events and climate change affect the WASH sector by reducing drinking water quality and availability," WB Senior Water Specialist and Team Leader for the project Rokeya Ahmed said.
"The project will build climate-resilient water and sanitation facilities and improve fecal sludge management to reduce contamination of surface water and groundwater."
In Bangladesh, about one in every four women use appropriate menstrual materials; the low usage rate leads to infection and often prevents girls from attending school, said the WB release.
The project will facilitate micro-finance loans to about 150 female entrepreneurs to sell sanitary napkins at the doorsteps. It will also promote women's representation and leadership in water management committees at the community level. The project will cover 78 Upazilas in Mymensingh, Rangpur, Chittagong, and Sylhet Divisions.
The project will impart a behavioural change campaign for better WASH practices and utilize community health workers to deliver regular training on handwashing, baby WASH, and menstrual hygiene, added the release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Standard Bank 332nd board meeting held
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Virus cases adds to economic uncertainty ahead of US election
American Airlines secures $5.5b Treasury loan
Australia rolling back banking regulations to spur economy
Fish farmers demand ban on fish import from India
RBI to hold rates as inflation rises, even in recession
Inaugurating their new addition "Minister Human Care" at an event


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft