

Octogenarian Rahela lives by begging

She has been begging for about 50 years under scorching sun and incessant rain. She goes to different haats and bazaars for begging.

She has developed short hearing and sighting. She walks with aid of stick.

Rahela Begum cannot tell her date of birth. But she said it might be 1947 or 1948 as parents told her. She was begging at Biharkol Bazaar.

According to her, her husband Jalil Uddin died soon after independence in 1971. He left behind two sons Zanaf and Dulal and two daughters.

She became helpless after her husband died. After three days of her husband's death, she started begging. Her sons and elder daughter were married. Her elder daughter was divorced by her husband. The younger one is a mental patient. Now her two daughters are begging as well.

When asked about her sons, she said, the elder one is a day-labourer, and the younger one is a van-driver.

Her sons are not looking after her. But when they need money they send their wives to her and they take away money from her forcibly.

Asked whether she gets any assistance from the government, Rahela Begum informed, she gets Tk 300 as adult allowance.









Asked whether she will quit begging if her sons or daughters take her charge, she smiled, "No way, they will not take me up."

Rahela Begum also said, "Sons will not take my burden. They have become solvent taking money from me. They have raised pucca houses."

Upazila Vice-Chairperson Khodiza Begum Shapla said it is very regretting that old Rahela Begum is begging though her sons are alive.

