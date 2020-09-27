2 ‘kill selves’ in two districts





MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Sadia Akhter, 12, a sixth grader at Bilkishari high School, was the daughter of Saidur Rahman of Samaspur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Sadia hanged herself from the ceiling at her room in the house in the morning.

Being informed by the locals, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Mohadevpur Police Station (PS) Md Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

MADARIPUR: A schoolboy 'committed suicide' by hanging himself in Kalkini Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Nirab Bepari, 17, was the son of Qatar expatriate AH Kashem Bepari, a resident of Thengamara Village in the upazila. He was an eighth grader at Government Pilot High School.

The deceased's family sources said Nirab's mother scolded and beat her son for playing video games on his mobile phone at night.

Following this, Nirab hanged himself in his room.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Friday morning and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.









Kalkini PS OC Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident adding that, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.





