Project for UP chairmen reviewed





Cordial and sincere efforts of the persons relating to the project are a must to attain the cherished goals of the project and to push forward the country towards desired development, they said.

They made the comments while addressing a workshop on progress and review of a project for the UP chairmen and secretaries at Radhakrishnapur under Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin in the chair.

Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB), Gaibandha arranged the function in cooperation with Swiss Inter Co-operation Bangladesh under SDC Local Governance Programme Sharique (phase-iv) being implemented by BRDB-HELVETAS in the district since 2016.

Director General (DG) Supriya Kumar Kundu formally inaugurated the workshop as chief guest and Joint Secretary and Director (Training) of BRDB Sayed Kutub and Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Section of DC office Rokhsana Begum were present at the event as special guests.

Earlier, DD of BRDB here Abdus Sabur made a welcome speech and District Coordinator of the HELVETAS Milon Chowdhury presented the progress of the programme while District Coordinator of the Sharique Programme Salma Khatun was the moderator.

DG Supriya Kumar Kundu, in his speech, said the programme helped the local government bodies do the development activities in the unions.









A total of 50 men including seven UNOs, UP chairmen, secretaries, and BRDB officials of the district attended the workshop.





GAIBANDHA, Sept 26: Speakers at a function here on Saturday underscored the need for using the project for people's welfare and interest to make the project more effective and successful.Cordial and sincere efforts of the persons relating to the project are a must to attain the cherished goals of the project and to push forward the country towards desired development, they said.They made the comments while addressing a workshop on progress and review of a project for the UP chairmen and secretaries at Radhakrishnapur under Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin in the chair.Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB), Gaibandha arranged the function in cooperation with Swiss Inter Co-operation Bangladesh under SDC Local Governance Programme Sharique (phase-iv) being implemented by BRDB-HELVETAS in the district since 2016.Director General (DG) Supriya Kumar Kundu formally inaugurated the workshop as chief guest and Joint Secretary and Director (Training) of BRDB Sayed Kutub and Deputy Director (DD) of Local Government Section of DC office Rokhsana Begum were present at the event as special guests.Earlier, DD of BRDB here Abdus Sabur made a welcome speech and District Coordinator of the HELVETAS Milon Chowdhury presented the progress of the programme while District Coordinator of the Sharique Programme Salma Khatun was the moderator.DG Supriya Kumar Kundu, in his speech, said the programme helped the local government bodies do the development activities in the unions.A total of 50 men including seven UNOs, UP chairmen, secretaries, and BRDB officials of the district attended the workshop.