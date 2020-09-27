Three found dead in three districts





GOPALGANJ: Police recovered an unknown woman's decomposed body from a canal in the district town on Saturday noon.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam said locals saw the body in a canal adjacent to the municipal crematorium at noon and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj 250-Bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.

MADARIPUR: Police recovered the body of an elderly man form Shibchar Upazila in the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Fuad Hawlader, 80, a resident of the upazila.

Local sources said Fuad lived in an abandoned tin-shed house of Jahir Khandaker, a resident of Nalgora area in Shibchar Municipality.

Locals saw the body lying inside the abandoned house at around 11am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibchar PS Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident adding that, Fuad might have died from cardiac arrest.

NAOGAON: Police recovered a woman's body from Raninagar Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Marzina Bibi, 45, was the wife of Shahabur Ali of Chokadin Alopara Village in the upazila.

The deceased's brother Enamul Haque said Marzina and her husband were at loggerheads over family issues for long. Shahabur Ali informed him at night that Marzina is sick. Later, they rushed to Marzina's house and found her dead.

Shahabur went into hiding after the incident.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the body bore no injury marks.

Raninagar PS OC Md Zahurul Haque confirmed the incident and said, an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

















