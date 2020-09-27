38 held with drugs in 6 dists





JOYPURHAT: A total of 26 people were arrested while taking drugs in Sadar Upazila of the district in three days.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in separate drives, arrested 16 people along with drugs from different areas of the district town on Friday.

The arrested are: Golam Ishaq Rana, 30, Enamul Haque, 48, Ziaul Islam, 54, Md Masum, 30, Md Sumon Islam, 25, Md Nur Islam Mondal, 35, Md Ramzan Ali, 51, Md Fazle Rabbi, 30, Md Anarul Haque, 68, Md Ariful Islam, 32, Md Shahriar Kabir Rocky, 27, Niresh Minji, 45, Sobuj Minji, 23, Md Liton Biswas, 40, Md Sabbir Hossain, 25, and Abhishek, 18. RAB sources said on information, the elite force members conducted two separate drives in Joypurhat Government College Field and Mahaswashan Ghat areas from evening till 8:30pm, and arrested them.

The RAB members also recovered 10gm of hemp, two bottles of phensedyl and 500ml of local wine during the drives.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Camp Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) MM Mohaimenur Rashid confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested were handed over to Sadar Police Station (PS) after filing separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act.

On the other hand, RAB members detained 10 people while taking drugs in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Joypurhat RAB-5 Company Commander ASP MM Mohaimenur Rashid said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Mangalbari Rabidaspara area at night and detained 10 drug addicts red-handed.

The arrested were handed over to Joypurhat Sadar PS, the ASP added.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested two persons including a listed woman drug trader along with 450 yaba tablets and 50 grams of hemp from Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested are Ayesha Begum, 40, wife of Dulal Khan of Charkhali Village, and Md Babul Hawlader, 42, son of A Rashid of Nadmulla Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of District DB Police Md Delwar Hossain Jashim said on information, a team of the law enforcers raided Nadmulla area at night and arrested Babul along with 50 yaba tablets and 50 grams of hemp.

Being informed by him, DB members, in another drive, arrested Ayesha along with 400 yaba tablets.

Ayesha is a warranted convict of 10 years, the SI added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria PS SM Maksudur Rahman confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: Police arrested a young man along with 13 yaba tablets from Dashmina Upazila in the district on Wednesday.

Arrested Md Masud Rana, 20, is the son of Md Moslem Gazi of Ronogopaldi Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Imanul Islam Emon raided the said area in the evening and arrested Masud with the yaba.

Dashmina PS OC Md Jashim confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed in this connection.

MUNSHIGANJ: Department of Narcotics Control (NDC) detained a man along with 900 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrested person is Jaman Matbar, a resident of Nayagaon Purbopara area in the upazila. On information, members of the NDC raided his house in the afternoon and detained him with the contraband pills.

Confirming the matter, NDC Assistant Director SM Sakib said the detained person was handed over to Munshiganj Sadar PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

RAJSHAHI: RAB members detained three persons along with 9,000 yaba tablets from Charghat Upazila in the district early Wednesday.

The arrested persons are Syed Alam, 39, a resident of Teknaf Upazila in Cox's Bazar, Mosammat Chan Banu, 42, of Borobaria Village in Chrghat Upazila of Rajshahi, and her daughter Mosammat Sampa Khatun, 23.

RAB sources said a team of the elite force conducted a drive at the village at around 2:30am and detained them with the contraband pills. Confirming the matter, RAB-5 Rajshahi Company Commander ATM Mainul Islam said the detained persons were handed over to Charghat PS after filing a case under the Narcotics Control Act.

BANDARBAN: Police detained five persons along with yaba tablets in Lama Upazila of the district on Tuesday night. The arrested persons are Kashem, 38, Osman, 28, Fazar Ali, 24, Iqbal, 30, and Suman, 20.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Mohammad Para area at around 11pm and detained the five with 50 yaba tablets.

Lama PS OC Mohammad Mizanr Rahman confirmed the matter adding that, a case under the Narcotics Control Act has been filed in this connection.





















