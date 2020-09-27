

Chilmari people want new bridge replacing old one

They said, if the old bridge is repaired or re-built, a big amount of money will be lost as the bridge's basement is in bad condition.

In this connection, they submitted an application to the executive engineer of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in Kurigram on September 2 last.

According to the application, the bridge was built during 1965-66 over a canal in Koyarpar Village under the union. The road of the canal ranges from Thanahat GC Railway Station to Fakirhat via Raniganj GC.

Truckloads of stone and other important commodities are brought to Fakirhat River Ghat crossing the risky bridge. It may collapse anytime causing bigger accident. About 30,000 people of Chilmari Sadar and Ulipur upazilas cross the bridge every day.

There is no alternative road. If the bridge collapses, locals will face setback in going to Chilmari and Ulipur Sadar and Kurigram District Sadar on emergency needs.

It was said in the application that the bridge is under road-widening project of LGED. And accordingly, it will be widened from 12 feet to 18 feet.

It was also mentioned that a tender has recently been floated for repairing the bridge at Tk 30 to 40 lakh.

The demand of local people is to construct a new bridge because repairing the old bridge will go in vain, according to the application.

Raniganj Union Parishad Chairman Md Manzurul Islam Manzu said, the bridge is very old, and its base is very weak. So, he asked for raising a new bridge at the existing point.

Contacted over his mobile phone, Executive Engineer of Kurigram LGED Sayed Abdul Aziz denied commenting just saying he was on leave.















