Train crushes youth in Natore

NATORE, Sept 26: A youth was crushed under a train at Bowra-Bishnapur Rail Gate in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Farooq Hossen, 18, was the son of Bachhu Miah of Bowra Village in the upazila, and a student of Gopalpur Business and Management College in the area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalpur Police Station Salim Reza said four persons including Farooq were playing game on mobile phone sitting on the rail line about 9:30pm.

After the departure of his companions, Farooq was sitting there with an earphone. At that time, an Ishwardi-bound train crushed him, the OC added.







