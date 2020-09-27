Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 September, 2020, 3:27 PM
latest MC College gang rape: Prime accused among 2 held      
Home Countryside

Six sued under DSA

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

Six youths have been sued under the Digital Security Act (DSA) in separate incidents in two districts- Chuadanga and Tangail.  
CHUADANGA: A local leader of Juba League has filed a case under the Digital Security Act against four Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists for posting a status on facebook allegedly tarnishing her image.
Chuadanga Juba Mohila League leader Afroza Parveen filed the case with Chuadanga Sadar Police Station (PS) against the BCL members on Wednesday morning.
The accused are Manik Khan, 26, son of Shahid Khan of Shantipara in the district town, Jahangir Hossain, 27, son of Khabir Sheikh of Kedarganj and Chuadanga Municipal Unit BCL Vice-president, Rakibul Islam Nippon, 24, son of Adam Ali of Bahadurpara, and Faisal Khan, son of Kashem of Arampara.
Besides, some 10 to 15 unidentified people were also made the accused in the case.
In her case statement, Afroza Parveen has mentioned that BCL activist Manik Khan posted a status on her to his personal Facebook ID on September 18 last. On the following day, Jahangir Hossain shared the post making indecent comments against Afroza Parveen. Rakibul Islam Nippon and Faisal Khan made dirty comments on the post. It has degraded Afroza Parveen socially and tarnished her reputation.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chuadanga Sadar PS Abu Zihad Fakhrul Alam Khan said case was recorded after receiving a written complaint.
Legal steps would be taken against the accused on the basis of investigation, the OC added.
TANGAIL: Two young men have been sued for allegedly circulating intimate photos of a housewife in Basail Upazila of the district.
The accused persons are Hasan Mia, 25, and Samrat Khan, 26, residents of Kanchanpur Dakshinpara Village in the upazila.
The victim, 21, wife of a Saudi-expatriate and a resident of the area, lodged a case under the DSA with Basail PS on September 20.
According to the case statement, the woman gave neighbour Hasan her mobile phone to repair it.
However, he secretly took some personal photos of the victim with it and kept those in another phone.
Later, he along with Samrat demanded Tk 50,000 from her showing the photos.
As she declined to give the money, they circulated those photos on Facebook, the statement added.
Sub-Inspector of Basail PS Altaf Hossain confirmed the matter adding that, police are trying to arrest the accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Octogenarian Rahela lives by begging
The harvesting of paddy and other crops
2 ‘kill selves’ in two districts
Project for UP chairmen reviewed
2 electrocuted in 2 dists
Two unnatural deaths in two districts
Jamuna erosion turns severe in Sirajganj
Three found dead in three districts


Latest News
Rangpur records highest ever rainfall in 100 years
Newly-appointed Indian High Commissioner Vikram to visit Dhaka Oct 5
Unidentified youth's body found in sack
Another 500 expats to get tickets for Saudi Arabia today
Unidentified man found dead in Atrai river
Section 144 imposed in Narayanganj
SC lawyer Yunus Ali Akhand suspended temporarily
Savar human chain demands punishment to perpetrators
Afghan woman wins recognition, sparks Taliban opposition
46 held in Dhaka with drugs
Most Read News
Menstrual Leave: Do we really want gender equality?
Surma flowing above danger level in Sunamganj
‘BD Housekeeper Association’ get-together held
Admiringly...
Malaysian PM faces major test in state polls
97 joint secretaries promoted to additional secretaries
MC College Hostel gangrape: Case filed against 9 BCL men
EBL launches UnionPay debit, prepaid cards
Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30
BNP agents, voters “obstructed” in Pabna by-polls: Rizvi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft