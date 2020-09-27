Six sued under DSA





CHUADANGA: A local leader of Juba League has filed a case under the Digital Security Act against four Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders and activists for posting a status on facebook allegedly tarnishing her image.

Chuadanga Juba Mohila League leader Afroza Parveen filed the case with Chuadanga Sadar Police Station (PS) against the BCL members on Wednesday morning.

The accused are Manik Khan, 26, son of Shahid Khan of Shantipara in the district town, Jahangir Hossain, 27, son of Khabir Sheikh of Kedarganj and Chuadanga Municipal Unit BCL Vice-president, Rakibul Islam Nippon, 24, son of Adam Ali of Bahadurpara, and Faisal Khan, son of Kashem of Arampara.

Besides, some 10 to 15 unidentified people were also made the accused in the case.

In her case statement, Afroza Parveen has mentioned that BCL activist Manik Khan posted a status on her to his personal Facebook ID on September 18 last. On the following day, Jahangir Hossain shared the post making indecent comments against Afroza Parveen. Rakibul Islam Nippon and Faisal Khan made dirty comments on the post. It has degraded Afroza Parveen socially and tarnished her reputation.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chuadanga Sadar PS Abu Zihad Fakhrul Alam Khan said case was recorded after receiving a written complaint.

Legal steps would be taken against the accused on the basis of investigation, the OC added.

TANGAIL: Two young men have been sued for allegedly circulating intimate photos of a housewife in Basail Upazila of the district.

The accused persons are Hasan Mia, 25, and Samrat Khan, 26, residents of Kanchanpur Dakshinpara Village in the upazila.

The victim, 21, wife of a Saudi-expatriate and a resident of the area, lodged a case under the DSA with Basail PS on September 20.

According to the case statement, the woman gave neighbour Hasan her mobile phone to repair it.

However, he secretly took some personal photos of the victim with it and kept those in another phone.

Later, he along with Samrat demanded Tk 50,000 from her showing the photos.

As she declined to give the money, they circulated those photos on Facebook, the statement added.

Sub-Inspector of Basail PS Altaf Hossain confirmed the matter adding that, police are trying to arrest the accused.















