Human chain formed to create awareness on global warming

PIROJPUR, Sept 26: An organisation 'Pirojpur Youth Society' formed a human chain on boat in the Bolesswar River near the town on Friday, aiming to create awareness among people about global warming.

The human chain emphasised that the excessive carbon emitting countries and air polluters must compensate the mostly vulnerable countries.

Chief Coordinator of the organisation Hasibul Islam Hasan and Journalist Tamim Sarder, among others, spoke on the occasion.





