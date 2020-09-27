

Youth tied to tree, tortured in Sirajganj

The incident took place in Jamtail College Para area in the upazila on Friday afternoon.

Eyewitnesses said Happy, a fish trader in the area, caught the 25-year-old youth on suspicion of goat thief. Then, he along with his son tied the youth to a tree and beat him mercilessly.

The villagers asked Happy not to torture the youth but he did not listen to them and continued to torture for two hours.

The incident created a sensation when a video went viral on social media.

It is seen in the video that Happy pulled out nails of two fingers of his hand with pliers.

While contacted, Happy said a goat was stolen few days back. He managed to catch the youth this time red-handed.

Denying the allegation of torture, Happy said he released the youth after giving him only few slaps.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kamarkhanda Police Station said on information, police have been sent there.

But, both the tortured youth and the accused could not be found.

However, police are investigating the matter, the OC added.















