UP chairman suspended over irregularities in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Sept 26: A union Parishad (UP) chairman in Khetlal Upazila of the district has been suspended on allegation of irregularities.Suspended Abu Rashed Alamgir was the chairman of Barail UP in the upazila.A letter of suspension, signed by deputy secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives Muhammad Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury on September 22, confirmed the matter.The letter mentioned some allegations against him. Those are: preparing list of VGD beneficiaries on the basis of voter ID cards excluding the genuine names, enlisting 10 new names without approval from upazila committee, erasing the names of real poor people in VGD card with fluid and putting new names, and providing VGD cards to two residents of Khetlal Municipality violating the rules.