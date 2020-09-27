

Porsha farmers frustrated over rotting of pointed gourd

Spraying pesticides could not control the disease. Now, the farmers are worried about recovering their cultivation cost.

A visit to the pointed gourd field of one Mostakim at Nitpur Khordogainor Village in the upazila found the plants with full grown gourds dying in the field.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Porsha has put a signboard in the field describing their activities but none from the authority has been found.

Mostakim said with the DAE's cash incentive worth Tk 2,000, he cultivated pointed gourd in his 20-decimal land spending Tk 30 to 35 thousand several months back, but later he got no help from them though the pointed gourd plants died. But he has sold pointed gourd worth few thousand taka only.

He was echoed by Nurnabi and Afaz Uddin of the same village. They said they have incurred losses by cultivating pointed gourd in three to five kathas of land.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahfuz Alam said they have only two demonstration plots of pointed gourd in the upazila.

He admitted that he did not visit the pointed gourd field of Mostakim but visited that of Afaz Uddin.

About rotting, he said, it has been caused by downpour.

As the time for pointed gourd has run out, so they did not take any measure, he added.















