Two killed as truck hits motorcycle in Bhola





The deceased were identified as Chandra De, 25, son of Lokesh Chandra De, a resident of Aralia Chandpur area in Tajimuddin Upazila of the district, and Bappi, 25, hailed from Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur. They both were students of Barishal Polytechnic Institute.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station Md Enayet Hossain said a truck hit a motorcycle in Bhoterghar area on the Bhola-Ilisha Highway at around 9pm, leaving two bikers critically injured.

They were rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor referred them to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Later, they both succumbed to their injuries at the hospital while undergoing treatment, the OC added.















