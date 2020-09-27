Video
Home Countryside

Two killed as truck hits motorcycle in Bhola

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondent

BHOLA, Sept 26: Two persons were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Chandra De, 25, son of Lokesh Chandra De, a resident of Aralia Chandpur area in Tajimuddin Upazila of the district, and Bappi, 25, hailed from Bhandaria Upazila of Pirojpur. They both were students of Barishal Polytechnic Institute.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station Md Enayet Hossain said a truck hit a motorcycle in Bhoterghar area on the Bhola-Ilisha Highway at around 9pm, leaving two bikers critically injured.
They were rushed to Bhola Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctor referred them to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
Later, they both succumbed to their injuries at the hospital while undergoing treatment, the OC added.


