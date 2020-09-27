26 dead in military plane crash

KIEV, Sept 26: One of the two survivors of a Ukrainian military plane crash died in hospital as the death toll climbed to 26 on Saturday after three more bodies were found.

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the scene of the tragedy near the eastern city of Kharkiv where an Antonov-26 transport plane carrying 20 young cadets and seven crew members crashed Friday evening.

The plane burst into flames on landing around two kilometres (more than one mile) from Chuguiv military air base. Firefighters extinguished the blaze after an hour. Twenty-two were confirmed dead and two people survived. On Saturday three more bodies were found and one of the two survivors died in hospital. -AFP







