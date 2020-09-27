Video
Sunday, 27 September, 2020
India questions Imran’s claim to be protector of Muslims

Published : Sunday, 27 September, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Sept 26: An Indian diplomat, who delivered India's response to the Pakistan PM's diatribe, on Friday sought to remind Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan of the "genocide" perpetrated by his country on Muslims of erstwhile East Pakistan before it became Bangladesh, without naming them.
India slammed Imran's verbal attack on India at the UN General Assembly as a "new low" for the world body on its 75th anniversary, and questioned his claim to be a champion of Muslims when he is unable to protect them in his own country.
India sought to target the Pakistan PM's attempt to position himself as a champion of Muslims to align himself with leading Islamic countries such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.
"This august forum witnessed today a new low on its 75th anniversary," said Mijito Vinito, a diplomat at the Indian permanent mission to the UN, reading a statement under the UNGA debates' "right of reply" rule, which gives member countries an opportunity to respond if criticised.
"For someone who professes to be a champion of Islam, this is also a country that has encouraged the killing of fellow Muslims merely because they belonged to a different sect, or to a different region in Pakistan, and through sponsoring terrorist attacks against its neighbours," the India diplomat said.
Vinito was referring to the killing of Muslims of the Shia and Sufi sects in Pakistan by terrorists sheltered and supported by the state, the large number of people killed and missing in Balochistan, a restive province of Pakistan, and those killed in cross-border attacks in Kashmir.   -AFP


