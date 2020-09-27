Modi extends $15m to Sri Lanka for Buddhist ties





The $15 million will be used to renovate Buddhist monasteries, promote the shared culture between both nations with connection to Buddhism and support Buddhist clergy. India is currently discussing Sri Lanka's request for the $1.1 billion bilateral currency swap. India is also discussing the issue of deferring the debt repayments by Sri Lanka.

During the summit, Modi and Rajapaksa also discussed trade ties between the two countries. PM Modi conveyed to his Sri Lankan counterpart that he hopes Colombo relaxes temporary restrictions on import of a few Indian products. India also proposed launching a bilateral air bubble with Sri Lanka for travel between both countries. -HT















NEW DELHI, Sept 26: India extended $15 million to Sri Lanka for the promotion of Buddhist culture between both the nations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual bilateral meeting with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday.The $15 million will be used to renovate Buddhist monasteries, promote the shared culture between both nations with connection to Buddhism and support Buddhist clergy. India is currently discussing Sri Lanka's request for the $1.1 billion bilateral currency swap. India is also discussing the issue of deferring the debt repayments by Sri Lanka.During the summit, Modi and Rajapaksa also discussed trade ties between the two countries. PM Modi conveyed to his Sri Lankan counterpart that he hopes Colombo relaxes temporary restrictions on import of a few Indian products. India also proposed launching a bilateral air bubble with Sri Lanka for travel between both countries. -HT