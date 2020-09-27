India vaccine for all humanity: Modi





"As the largest vaccine-producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today," Modi said in a pre-recorded speech to the U.N. General Assembly. "India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis."

Modi said India was moving ahead with Phase 3 clinical trials - the large-scale trials considered the gold standard for determining safety and efficacy - and would help all countries enhance their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines.

Modi said in August that India was ready to mass produce COVID-19 vaccines when scientists gave the go-ahead. U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has been pushing for a "people's vaccine" that is available and affordable everywhere and expressed concern on Tuesday that some countries were "reportedly making side deals exclusively for their own populations."

"Such 'vaccinationalism' is not only unfair, it is self-defeating. None of us is safe until all of us are safe. Everybody knows that," he told the General Assembly

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the General Assembly on Friday: "Whoever finds the vaccine must share it." "Some might see short- term advantage, or even profit," Morrison said. -REUTERS















