Crisscrossing US, Trump mocks Biden for ‘staying in again’





The 74-year-old president's gruelling 12-hour, three-state schedule culminated with a nighttime rally in Newport News, Virginia. By that time US media was reporting that he was set to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, who if confirmed would cement a solid conservative majority on the country's highest court.

"We are going to be announcing somebody great," he told the crowd without mentioning a name.

"Tomorrow [Saturday] I think is going to be a big day!" he added, as the crowd roared with approval.

Trump -- who trails Biden in national polling and is narrowly behind in several swing states seen as crucial to his path to re-election -- is under pressure to make the most of the remaining weeks before the November 3 election.

During his whirlwind day the president mocked his rival for a lower-energy campaign, saying Biden was "staying in again today."

"This guy never goes out. It's terrible huh?" he told a black economic empowerment event in Atlanta, where few people wore masks and social distancing was non-existent.

"If I lose to a man who doesn't campaign... I don't know," he told the laughing crowd.

Biden travelled from his home in Delaware to Washington on Friday to attend a ceremony at the US Capitol as late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lay in state there.

But there was no in-person campaigning on the former vice president's schedule.

In a bid to fire up his base over the weekend, the president on Saturday will announce his pick to replace the liberal icon Ginsburg, who died last week at 87.

Trump began the day in Florida with a roundtable with Latino voters, a crucial constituency in the swing state.

Biden has "been very bad to Hispanics," the president said at the event which took place at his golf club in Doral, near Miami.

"I'm a wall between the American dream and chaos."









Trump next flew to neighbouring Georgia, which has voted Republican in the last six elections but is now rated a toss-up, where he insisted that as president he did "even more than I promised" for African Americans. -AFP





WASHINGTON, Sept 26: With just 39 days until the US election, President Donald Trump ramped up his campaigning with back-to-back events on Friday in battleground states -- a frenetic pace in contrast with the more sedate approach of Democratic rival Joe Biden.The 74-year-old president's gruelling 12-hour, three-state schedule culminated with a nighttime rally in Newport News, Virginia. By that time US media was reporting that he was set to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, who if confirmed would cement a solid conservative majority on the country's highest court."We are going to be announcing somebody great," he told the crowd without mentioning a name."Tomorrow [Saturday] I think is going to be a big day!" he added, as the crowd roared with approval.Trump -- who trails Biden in national polling and is narrowly behind in several swing states seen as crucial to his path to re-election -- is under pressure to make the most of the remaining weeks before the November 3 election.During his whirlwind day the president mocked his rival for a lower-energy campaign, saying Biden was "staying in again today.""This guy never goes out. It's terrible huh?" he told a black economic empowerment event in Atlanta, where few people wore masks and social distancing was non-existent."If I lose to a man who doesn't campaign... I don't know," he told the laughing crowd.Biden travelled from his home in Delaware to Washington on Friday to attend a ceremony at the US Capitol as late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lay in state there.But there was no in-person campaigning on the former vice president's schedule.In a bid to fire up his base over the weekend, the president on Saturday will announce his pick to replace the liberal icon Ginsburg, who died last week at 87.Trump began the day in Florida with a roundtable with Latino voters, a crucial constituency in the swing state.Biden has "been very bad to Hispanics," the president said at the event which took place at his golf club in Doral, near Miami."I'm a wall between the American dream and chaos."Trump next flew to neighbouring Georgia, which has voted Republican in the last six elections but is now rated a toss-up, where he insisted that as president he did "even more than I promised" for African Americans. -AFP